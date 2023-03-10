In the end they decided: they will be noticed more if they go to the coronation on May 6th. Although official confirmation is still missing, the Sussexes have decided: sources close to both the king and the Sussexes are certain that the couple will fly from California to London to support the sovereign Charles III on his most important day.

Officials from the Master of the Household department and the Lord Chamberlain’s office, charged with handling the event, are taking into account the presence of the Dukes of Sussex in all their preparations, according to the Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan, the invitation arrives for the May 6 coronation. The answer on the tabloids: “Dear King, you will never see your grandchildren” Emanuela Minucci 05 March 2023



For example, in the organization of transport, accommodation (perhaps Frogmore Cottage, granted by the king after having evicted them), the order of seating at Westminster Abbey and the banquets to be held at the Palace. And above all in security planning, a sore point because Harry is in a dispute with the British government who would not like to provide him with Scotland Yard agents when he is in Great Britain.

No royals attended the christening of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Emanuela Minucci 08 March 2023



What did they get in return?

We still do not know what the compensation obtained by the Sussex was. We know what they asked for: to get on the balcony together with the royal family in full force, to make their children Archie and Lilibet appear in some way, to sit in the front row at Westminster. It is certainly known that to oppose these requests are primarily Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, namely the successor to the throne William (brothers, crowns and knives) and his wife Kate who sees Meghan as a bitter enemy.