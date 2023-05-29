Home » Kirjos watched the NBA in church Sport
World

by admin
The controversial tennis player from Australia, Nik Kirjos, is a big fan of the NBA and does not miss watching the matches even when he is at the baptism.

Izvor: Twitter/heraldsunsport/Screenshot

The controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios shone last season at Wimbledon and played in the final with Novak Djokovic, then we saw him in the quarterfinals of the US Open, but since this summer he has been plagued by injuries and has not been able to recover. He hasn’t hit the court yet this year and the question is when will we see him next since he recently canceled Roland Garros, but he doesn’t seem too interested in what his friends and rivals are doing…

It’s no secret that Nik Kyrjos is a big fan of basketball, especially the Boston Celtics, so he doesn’t want to miss any of their playoff matches. and not even when he is in church. That’s how the video from the baptism went viral after a man recorded what Kyrgios was looking at on his phone in the church.

He put the phone down on the bench in front of him, lowered his head and watched the broadcast of the match Eastern Conference finals between Boston and Miami. It appears to have brought some luck to his club as the Celtics rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the series at 3-3, with a chance to become the first team in NBA history to advance after a loss in the the first three games of the playoffs. If Boston really passes, then Kyrgios will have to cheer against Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić, whose team Denver is already in the finals and waiting for an opponent.

Let us remind you that Kirjos suffered a foot injury in Canberra last month after an armed robbery attempt, after thieves tried to steal his car. In the meantime, he settled down on a private plan and was reassured by his girlfriend Kostin Haci.

