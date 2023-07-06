Home » KLEIN K10A colorimeter reception
KLEIN K10A colorimeter reception

After PVA certification, mondoprojos expands its arsenal of measurements with, in addition to the reference spectrophotometer Jeti 1501 Hi Res, and professional colorimeter Klein K10-A.

BenQ W4000i calibration with Jeti 1501 Hi Res

if the probe Jeti 1501 Hi Res is extremely accurate and suitable for measuring newer laser projectors (and others), it is extremely slow in low light (a single measurement can take over 15 minutes) and any good calibrator makes several hundred measurements each calibration.

This combination makes it possible to maintain the accuracy of the Jetty by adding to it the speed of reading the K10-A which makes life easier for the tester/calibrator!

The K10-A probe can transmit intensity data in 3.2 milliseconds and output color data in 125 milliseconds. It is extremely sensitive and color accurate. Its large photodiodes give the probe superior performance even in extremely low light conditions (down to 0.00006 cd/m^2).

All this serves to guarantee you the highest level of precision in the measurements that appear in the mondoprojos.fr tests.

