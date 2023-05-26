“KOSOVO POLICE” occupied three municipalities in the Republic of Kosovo: Suzavac and in the port of the church Info

Earlier today, the Kosovo police raided the buildings of the municipalities of Zubin Potok, Zvečan, and Leposavić, where citizens had gathered in an attempt to prevent the entry of the police and the new mayor.

Members of the Kosovo Police entered the Zvečan municipality building, and then the Zubin Potok and Leposavić municipal buildings.. Previously, citizens gathered in front of all those municipalities in an attempt to prevent entry.

In Zvečan, at the moment when there was a conflict between its members and citizens, the police threw tear gas and stun grenades at the gathered people. Shots were also heard in the city. The police dispersed the crowd in front of the municipality of Zubin Potok with tear gas.