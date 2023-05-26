Home » “KOSOVO POLICE” occupied three municipalities in the Republic of Kosovo: Suzavac and in the port of the church Info
World

“KOSOVO POLICE” occupied three municipalities in the Republic of Kosovo: Suzavac and in the port of the church Info

by admin
“KOSOVO POLICE” occupied three municipalities in the Republic of Kosovo: Suzavac and in the port of the church Info

Earlier today, the Kosovo police raided the buildings of the municipalities of Zubin Potok, Zvečan, and Leposavić, where citizens had gathered in an attempt to prevent the entry of the police and the new mayor.

Izvor: Kurir/screenshot

Members of the Kosovo Police entered the Zvečan municipality building, and then the Zubin Potok and Leposavić municipal buildings.. Previously, citizens gathered in front of all those municipalities in an attempt to prevent entry.

In Zvečan, at the moment when there was a conflict between its members and citizens, the police threw tear gas and stun grenades at the gathered people. Shots were also heard in the city. The police dispersed the crowd in front of the municipality of Zubin Potok with tear gas.

See also  The calendar of pain - the Republic

You may also like

infected with various bacteria and the fungus «Candida...

Paris, clashes between protesters and police for the...

breaking latest news of the second of Coldplay’s...

Global Slavery Index 2023: 50 million people live...

Borussia Dortmund is fighting for the Bundesliga title...

Pope to Italian bishops: fellow Church open to...

NASA satellite image of Friday, May 26, 2023

GANGI, FOR OVER 4 CENTURIES, HAS RENEWED THE...

Chaves and his group arrived at Giraffas –...

Camila Queiroz stars in Beira Rio campaign –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy