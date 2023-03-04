Kristina Radenković missed the name of the influencer who came to support the contestant at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The finals of the Eurovision Song Contest are well underway, and 16 performers are doing their best to be on the big stage of the most prestigious music competition in two months.

The performances, it seems, have never been more different, and the presenters have additionally contributed to the atmosphere. Everyone is buzzing about Dragana Kosjerina this night too, but her “glory” was briefly stolen by her colleague Kristina Radenković, who had violent slip. After the penultimate four, Kristina interviewed the contestants, among whom was Luke Black, who performed the song “Samo mi se spava”.

She talked with him about the performance, preparations and all the current events, and then she turned to his support – to the famous influencer Leia Stanković, whose name she missed!

“I can’t help but notice our famous Lana Stanković…”said Kristina, and Lea scolded her:

“I’m not Lana,” she blurted out, then added with a laugh: “I’m Lea.”

“Oh, I’m sorry! Lea Stanković, a famous internet star,” she corrected.

