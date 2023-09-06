North Korea Conducts Simulated Tactical Nuclear Attack Training Amidst Escalating Tensions with US-Japan-South Korea Military Cooperation

North Korea Conducts Simulated Tactical Nuclear Attack Training in Response to US-Japan-South Korea Military Cooperation

Amidst growing tensions on the Korean peninsula, North Korea has conducted a simulated tactical nuclear attack launch training. According to a report by the Korean Central News Agency, the training took place in the early morning of the 2nd, with two long-range strategic cruise missiles being launched. This training was intended to send a warning to the United States and South Korea, who have recently conducted joint military exercises involving a large number of fighter jets.

The joint training between the United States and South Korea, which began on August 31, has been a major source of tension. Fighter jets have been mobilized for a two-day joint missile shooting and air-dropping bomb training, further aggravating the situation. In response, North Korea’s Central Military Commission issued orders for relevant military training, leading to the simulated tactical nuclear attack launch training on the 2nd. The missile exploded in the air at a set altitude of 150 meters above the target island, completing the simulated nuclear strike mission.

Experts have pointed out that the intensive military exercises conducted by the United States, Japan, and South Korea on the Korean peninsula under the pretext of “strengthening security cooperation” have only prompted North Korea to increase its missile launches. North Korea has significantly increased its missile launch activities in 2022 and 2023, testing an unprecedented number of missiles last year. It is expected that this year’s missile launch activities could be similar or even higher. The failed attempts to launch the military reconnaissance satellite “Wanlijing-1” in May and August have also raised concerns among the international community.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been making frequent visits to military factories and defense facilities for inspections. According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un recently inspected the North Korean Machinery Complex, where he learned about the technical equipment and direction of technological transformation. He also visited important military production factories, including the tactical missile factory and the combat armor factory, to assess the military production situation.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has been further exacerbated by the South Korea-US joint military exercise called “Ulchi Freedom Shield.” The exercise, held from August 21 to August 31, has intensified provocations against North Korea. The scale of this joint military exercise was larger than previous years, and it included provocative training for preemptive strikes against North Korea. The exercise not only simulated dealing with North Korea’s nuclear and missiles but also expanded to the areas of space, network, electronic warfare, and cognitive warfare.

As tensions continue to rise, the leaders of the United States, Japan, and South Korea announced their plans to normalize joint military exercises during a meeting at Camp David in August. The future of the Korean peninsula remains uncertain as these military exercises and North Korea’s missile launches continue to escalate the risk of armed conflicts in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

