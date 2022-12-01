Home World Lady Diana’s ex-lover James Hewitt in Ukraine as civilian volunteer to help those who lost their homes in Russian bombing
James Hewitt, the former lover of Princess Diana, 64, has pledged to become a civilian volunteer, driving thousands of miles through war-torn Ukraine to rescue innocent civilians left homeless after Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Hewitt has already carried out a mission for Help4Ukraine, and will be back in the country again before Christmas. Before joining Help4Ukraine, he teamed up with former Coldstream Guards officer Mikey Stewart-Richardson, criss-crossing the country over 2,500 miles and rescuing other refugees. Among them – she said – was a teacher, Irene, who for more than a month «had been living underground, without water, without electricity, without heating, without gas for cooking, without clean clothes. Her apartment had been destroyed.’

Before leaving as a volunteer, Hewitt set up a nonprofit earlier this year to help vulnerable people flee Ukraine, along with the son of a decorated British commander who set up a similar fund in Afghanistan.

Hewitt also helped set up HOP, Humanitarian Online Payments, an organization that takes Ukrainian families to safe homes in Lviv, Kiev, the UK or the EU.

