Yesterday the Belgian studio Larian Studios revealed that the highly anticipated isometric RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 will arrive on August 31, but not on Xbox; many have therefore thought of some type of exclusive, temporal or not, by Sony, but the developers wanted to clarify by explaining that there is no exclusive at stake.

Larian indeed confirmed that the game has been in development on Xbox for some time, but that some technical problems forced the team to postpone the release of this version. Specifically, it appears that the team still hasn’t managed to get split-screen co-op to work on Xbox Series S the same way it did on Series X (we assume due to a lack of memory management optimization), and that they will be releasing the game on our consoles. when these problems have been resolved and can ensure all players the same quality level of the game.

Here is the official statement:

After yesterday’s announcement about the PS5 release date, we have clarified that we are currently planning the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC, Mac, GeForce NOW and PS5. That said, we don’t have any exclusives on which platforms we can port BG3 to or when, and will announce support for other platforms if and when we’re ready. We’re seeing many different interpretations of what this statement means, so we wanted to clarify further. The Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in development for some time. In developing the Xbox version we encountered a few Technical Problems which have prevented us from having 100% security of being able to announce it until we have found the right solutions. In particular, we couldn’t get split-screen co-op to work at the same level on Xbox Series X and Swhich for us is a requirement for launch. There is no platform exclusivity preventing us from releasing BG3 on Xbox on day one, should that be technically possible. If and when we announce other platforms, we want to make sure that each release lives up to our standards and expectations. – Running Studios

We just have to hope that the problems are solved soon!