Last photo of Silvio Berlusconi | Info

Italian media published the last photo of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconibefore being admitted to San Rafaele Hospital last Friday, where he died on Monday morning. The photo was taken in one of his favorite bars in Milan. On it, Berlusconi hugs a boy, the son of a bar ownerwrites La Stampa. Berlusconi is smiling in the photo, although he looks completely different from the man we are used to seeing.

“He ate a few ice creams, because it was hot outside. He joked with everyone, as he always did,” said the owner of the Maximilian Bistrot di Milano 2 bar. Massimiliano Albaneseis one of the last people to meet Silvio Berlusconi on Friday afternoon, before his reception in San Rafaele.

Accompanied by the founder Mediarette i Come on Italyon his last visit to the garden district he built himself between the 1970s and 1980s, when he “ruled” real estate, there were also security guards and his fiancee Marta Fascina. Berlusconi asked for a table with a view of the famous “swan lake”the symbol of Milan 2, and in a way to everything that Berlusconi’s entrepreneurial and then political adventure was, and he stopped for half an hour to also take a photo with the owner’s 7-year-old son.

“He was certainly a little exhausted, but as always accessible to everyone,” says Massimiliano, who has already hosted the former prime minister in his restaurant on several occasions. The stop at the bar was also an opportunity to see the statue dedicated to the construction of Milan 2 for the last time. , so that all the people who live in Milan 2 will be able to write a sentence about him,” concludes Massimiliano.

Recall, Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian Prime Minister, died in a hospital in Milan at the age of 86. The media magnate, the former owner of the Milan Football Club, one of the most successful in Europe and the world, was admitted to the hospital in early April due to a lung infection associated with a previously undetected case of chronic leukemia. Berlusconi first became prime minister in 1994 and led four governments until 2011. His life was also marked by sex scandals and various accusations of corruption.

