Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 10 (Xinhua) Comprehensive Xinhua News Agency reporters abroad reported: Russian Defense Minister Shoigu on the 9th ordered the Russian army in Kherson Oblast to be transferred from the west bank of the Dnieper River to the east bank. Kherson, the capital of Kherson Region, is located on the west bank of the Dnieper River. On the same day, the Ukrainian side said that there was no sign of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city of Kherson.

——According to Russian media reports on the 9th, Shoigu ordered the Russian army in Kherson Oblast to be transferred from the west bank of the Dnieper to the east bank. He said that the protection of the life and health of Russian military personnel is always the top priority and requires the Russian side to take all measures to ensure the safety of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment on the way.

——Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian President’s Office, posted on social media on the 9th that Ukraine has found no signs of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city of Kherson. There are still Russian troops in the city, and Russian reinforcements are being sent to the area.

——The website of the Ukrainian Presidential Palace recently quoted Ukrainian President Zelensky as saying that the Ukrainian side has a clear understanding of Russia’s plans in the Kherson region and is taking corresponding actions to weaken the Russian military.

——Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova said on the 9th that the extension of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports depends on how the Russian-related parts are implemented, that is, the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. In July this year, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements with the United Nations and Turkey respectively on the resumption of the export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports. The agreement is valid for 120 days and expires on November 19.

——According to the news on the Russian government website on the 8th, the Russian government banned military-technical cooperation with more than 70 companies from the United States, Britain, Germany, Canada and other countries. and unfriendly acts of international organizations”.

— The Hungarian Workers’ Party held a rally in the center of the capital Budapest a few days ago, calling on Russia and Ukraine to achieve peace and accusing the United States of fueling the conflict. (Participating reporters: Li Ao, Li Dongxu, Li Ming, Hua Di, Chen Hao)