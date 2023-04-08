The BM-21 Grad was designed in the Soviet Union in 1963 and has been in service ever since

The footage is meant to show Russian soldiers allegedly destroying Ukrainian military positions using a “Grad” multiple launch rocket system. The images show a Russian crew loading a BM-21 Grad and launching a number of missiles, presumably in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia region. The BM-21 Grad was designed in the Soviet Union in 1963 and has been in service ever since.