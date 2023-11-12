Home » Laura Jane Grace vuelve con “Hole In My Head”
Laura Jane Grace vuelve con “Hole In My Head”

Although she has been in the industry for more than two decades, Laura Jane Grace plans material as if she were a rookie hungry for success. After his first EP “Heart Burns” (Sire, 08) Fifteen years ago and three solo albums in the last five years, the American singer is still at the forefront and doesn’t seem like she wants to move from there.

Two years after their last album, “A War With The Silverfish” (Polyvinyl, 21) Jane Grace has suddenly announced the launch of a new album and a new single, accompanied by a video clip with ironic overtones and full of the artist’s usual strength and energy. On the other hand, the single (which serves as a presentation for the upcoming material) has been titled in the same way as her next EP: “Hole In My Head”, and will be released next February 16th.

The song features Jane Grace on guitar and drums and has been recorded and mixed on the Native Sound label. The video clip that accompanies the song is directed by Gilbert Trejoson of the well-known actor Danny Trejo. It should also be said that the singer has announced a new tour to promote her new album. It will begin on December 12 and will take it throughout the United States.

