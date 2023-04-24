Home » Lawbreakers: Cliff Bleszinski asks Nexon to bring the game back
Cliff Bleszinski keep thinking about Lawbreakersobviously with a official request to Nexon to bring the game back in some form, perhaps even through a reworking or a sequel.

A few days ago, Bleszinski reported that he has news on Lawbreakers, and it seems he has serious intentions for the game to return, although it is not clear how much this is actually possible. The co-creator of Gears of War would like to see the title back in business, but control over the game is now in the hands of Nexon.

It therefore seems that the designer has officially asked Owen Mahoney, the CEO of Nexon in the USA, to be able to talk about some return of the competitive shooter: “Well, it seems that Nexon now owns the rights to Lawbreakers”, he wrote on Twitter the game designer. And then, addressing Mahoney directly, he added, “How about we move on to personal communications so we can talk about a resurrection?”

For the moment, there are no official developments on the matter, but we will follow any evolutions. Lawbreakers, together with the battle royale Radical Heights, represented CliffyB’s return to video game development with an “acrobatic” competitive shooter, only released on PC and PS4, also creating a certain controversy in the Xbox community, given the developer’s past.

Despite a rather positive response from critics, the game failed to capture a large enough community and this led to the closure of the project and also the Boss Key team.

