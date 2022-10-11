BEIRUT – Lebanon has seen all its rights recognized and “all observations have been taken into consideration”, in the final draft of the agreement on the delimitation of its maritime border with Israel, presented by the American mediator. This was announced by Lebanese Parliament Vice President Elias Bou Saab, Beirut’s main negotiator at the table with Israel on an agreement that will remove obstacles to exploitation of gas fields in the Mediterranean and President Aoun’s office said the head of state had given his assent.