Leni Klum showed her face without makeup | Fun

Three years ago, the world had the opportunity to meet Leni Klum, the daughter of model, host and jury member of a music competition Heidi Klum.

The world didn’t get to know the beautiful sixteen-year-old through pictures from some red carpet where she walked with her famous mother, but on the cover of “Vogue” magazine.

She posed next to her famous mom, in whose footsteps she then followed, and by the age of 19, she had already gained enviable attention from the public and done a lot of fashion shows. Everyone is talking about her appearance, they call her “the most beautiful girl in the world“, and when you look at these pictures, you will understand why.



Leni has now decided to share what she really looks like with her followers on Instagram. Underneath the perfect dress, make-up and that red lipstick, acne is hiding, a problem she has been struggling with for some time and which she wanted to share with other girls.

