Leonardo La Russa and the accusation of rape, the father of DJ Tommy Gilardoni defends his son: “He’s a playboy, maybe she repented”

The boy who was at the La Russa house is called Tommaso “Tommy” Gilardoni. After yesterday’s rumors, the confirmation of the prosecutor’s office arrived. He is one of the three DJs of the evening at Apophis on May 18th. And after the party he would go to Leonardo Apache La Russa’s house together with the girl who accuses both of rape. Gilardoni was born in Como in 1999. His mother and father are retired agricultural workers. He moved to London in England for years. His name appears in some events of the Omeara Club. For now, the accusation for him and for the son of Ignazio La Russa is that of sexual violence. But his father Massimo doesn’t agree: “My son is a playboy but he doesn’t rape,” he says today in an interview with La Verità. “And I knew that he had been at La Russa’s house that evening.”

«A pleasure»

In the conversation with Giacomo Amadori, Massimo Gilardoni says that his son is “a pleasure”. For years he managed a nursery in San Fedele Intelvi. And now he too continues to work. “I don’t know what they’re accusing him of,” he begins. Then he is clear: «I really don’t think he can do such a thing. He’s a guy with his head on his shoulders.’ He says he is waiting for the summons to the prosecutor’s office for the guarantee notice and he doesn’t know if his son has appointed a lawyer. Then he lets it be known that his son studied economics while now he has opened start-ups.

He reiterates that his son is «very smart, with his head on his shoulders because we are a respectable family, this is why this story is strange to me, believe me…». To get to him, Marco Calì’s mobile team engaged the comparison of the data with the testimonies in the prosecutor’s office. Prosecutors Maria Letizia Mannella and Rosaria Stagnaro did not escalate the charge to gang sexual assault. But I’m waiting for the feedback needed to do so. While he has not yet come forward with the magistrates and has not appointed a lawyer.

The accusation of sexual assault

The father defends him: «I know that my son is always surrounded by beautiful girls, I too am one who likes women, it seems strange to me that he could have done such a thing. He is a very prepared young man, very forward, I know he does not use drugs, he is a boy who grew up with sound principles, because we are still a family with sound principles. I can show her the letter he sent me on my birthday in which he thanks me for the way I raised him, so it seems strange to me that he could have done such a thing. However, he knows that nowadays girls may have sex first and then they realize who they have had it with and they go to report people for a moment, however, I don’t know… ».

Massimo and Tommaso Gilardoni

Massimo Gilardoni reveals that his son remained in Italy until last week. On July 5, she attended his birthday. But when the news of the rape accusation came out two days later, they didn’t mention it: «We picked him up at the airport at 6 or 7 in the evening and we stopped in Cernobbio in a restaurant of their friends. We haven’t discussed these topics.” But then he adds that his son told him that he went to sleep at La Russa’s house. Finally Massimo insinuates that the girl knows everything: “She then went to the house of La Russa, who is not exactly the latest arrival, she had sex and then she regretted it and reported him, it could have gone like this”.

The accusation of the girl

The girl, a former high school friend of La Russa, had referred to a certain “Nico” in the lawsuit. Because that’s how she had called him Leonardo. Also for this reason, investigators and prosecutors have had problems for days in identifying the other boy who would have slept in the house, but in another room. Tommy Gilardoni was identified with certainty last night also thanks to a series of elements collected in the investigation. Including the analysis of some telephone contacts and testimonials. The investigations will have to ascertain not only if the girl was raped in a state of unconsciousness, as she said, but also if the violence took place in different phases.

The forensic copy of La Russa jr

Meanwhile, another step in the investigation will be the technical operations, scheduled for the next few hours, necessary to carry out the forensic copy of the telephone seized last Friday at La Russa junior. The checks, looking for videos, photos, messages and phone calls on social media useful for investigations, will only concern the cell phone, which has been ascertained to be available to the young man. And not the Sim which was, however, returned by the investigators as it was not the subject of the seizure, being registered in the name of the father’s law firm.

At sim

For the eventual seizure of the Sim, if necessary, the prosecutors will have to submit a request to the Senate’s Committee for authorization to proceed. In any case, the investigations on the telephone will also be carried out, as the prosecutor specified in the decree, with the exclusion in the analysis of communications covered by article 68 of the Constitution. That is, the guarantees provided for parliamentarians.

Read also:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

