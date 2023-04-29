Less than a month until the 5th sea star festival | Fun

Leading world and regional music names will bring their strongest assets to the jubilee fifth edition of the Sea Star Festival this May.

From electro-punk neighborhood The Prodigy via hitmaker Robin Schulz and Mahmut Orhan to regional stars Senidah, Krankšvester and Hiljson MandelaUmag’s Stella Maris lagoon will be from May 18 and 21 an oasis of “heavy” 12 billion hits and furious performances that will launch the new summer and tourist season.

The program of the Umag festival thus, along with powerful headliners and a strong techno and hip hop/trap line-up, continues the tradition of bringing distinct hit makers who conquered the tops of the charts in the past decades, and are doing so with even greater force today.

With the arrival of warmer days, the campaign for Sea Star enters its final phase. Less than one third of the currently planned capacity of the festival remains on sale, and the current promotional price will be in effect until Friday, May 12 at the latest!

The main stage of the festival – the Tesla Main Stage, will host the world giants The Prodigy, the most important electro punk band of all time, whose hits “Voodoo People”, “Smack My Bitch Up”, “Firestarter”, “No Good”, “Poison” and many others others forever changed the world music scene and left an indelible mark in its history. They arrive in Umag with the most sought-after world tour of the year, and their first outdoor performance of the year will take place in the Stella Maris lagoon.

The last decades of the global pop scene are impossible to imagine without Robin Schulz. He is the author of dozens of hits such as “Prayer In C”, “Ok”, “Sun Goes Down”, “Headlights” which have been listened to over 10 billion times on streaming services, and since last year he has been part of the prestigious “One Billion Stream ” club on Spotify, since his single “Sugar” crossed one billion streams on the said platform.

This German producer and hitmaker brings his megahits to this year’s Sea Star Festival, and this strong current of commercial dance music will be supported by house grandmaster Mahmut Orhan, an Istanbul DJ and producer, whose singles “Feel”, “6 Days” and “Fly Above” combined more than a billion Youtube views and Spotify streams.

In addition to favorites from the top of the charts, the lagoon will also boil with special techno sets by the new global superstar Indira Paganotto, as well as special back to back sets prepared by Ukrainian DJ wizards Daria Kolosova and Etapp Kyle, pioneers of the regional scene Marko Nastić, Dejan Milićević, Tim Urbanya, Alessio, main domestic techno forces DJ Jock and Shipe and many others.

