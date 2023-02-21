Yesterday I followed Netflix a film that is both dark and captivating. I couldn’t resist sharing the lessons of this thriller with you.

The story is about a con man who worked his way from a carnival worker to a manipulative psychic medium who outwits a psychiatrist bent on exposing him. I highly recommend it for sellers and Community Managers who wish to learn to read the minds of their customers/audiences in order to offer suitable products/content. The trailer is right here 👇🏿

C: FA/Youtube

Find out below, 6 life and financial management lessons what teaches us Nightmare Alley.

1 – Watch out for your costly addictions!

Nobody likes to talk about it, but your addiction to alcohol, pornography, shopping, or whatever other addiction you have will often impact your finances.

Beware of your expensive addictions! They will eat you alive.

Addictions are very destructive not only to yourself, your relationships, your life and your environment, but also to your money.

2 – Keep some things to yourself!

If you want people to stop manipulating you, then stop telling them about yourself. With your information and everything you say about yourself, it’s much easier for a stranger to manipulate you.

3 – Be serious in your work!

Don’t take the easy way out in your work, otherwise your expertise may take a hit as well as your professionalism.

Never rush: the haste betrays a lack of composure.

4 – Create an emergency fund !

Emergencies, major expenses, life changes and other events can have financial consequences.

Instead of remaining financially unprepared like most people, be ready.

5- About the money…

Find out before you lose it. If you’re not wealthy, you probably need to invest in financial education to ensure you make wise decisions with your money.

It’s okay to admit ignorance; it’s not okay to act like you know what to do with your money when you have no idea.

6- Know when to stop!

Don’t let success go to your head. There is no substitute for strategy and careful planning. Set a goal, and when you’ve reached it, stop.

I hope this sharing will be useful to you. Until then, take care of yourself!

Badal

Your indomitable blogger!