It starts again for the second consecutive year Ecup Estra, the digital contest aimed at sports associations with non-professional or semi-professional youth activities in Italy. A project dedicated to young athletes, to the energy of sport and its values.

There are up for grabs 10 prize of the value of €5,000 eachwhich will be assigned to the first classified team of each sport category.

Participating is really easy. Just sign up on https://www.estra.it/ecupfollow the instructions and activate word of mouth, because only by inviting your fans to be voted on the contest’s official page will you be able to climb the rankings, win prizes and receive a fantastic Winner Kit consisting of t-shirts, caps, bags and water bottles.

The ASD/SSD Associations with youth and non-professional activities throughout the national territory will compete with likes in the next three months on estra.it/ecup in the 10 selected sports categories: 1) Football, 2) Swimming/Water Sports, 3) Dance, 4) Gymnastics, 5) Volleyball, 6) Martial Arts, 7) Athletics, 8) Basketball, 9) Tennis/Padel, 10) Other.

The challenge to the last vote starts now, but the tender will remain open until May 30th. There’s no time to waste then, because the sooner you start, the more likely you will be to accumulate likes in the hope of winning the prize.

ECU is a project by extra made in partnership with decathlon and sponsored by ACSIAssociation of Italian Sports Centres.

Partner sponsee ACF Fiorentina, Lube Volley, Guelfi Football who, through the voice of their champions, will also be testimonials of the digital communication campaign that will promote the competition.

“We wanted to address all those realities in the area – he has declared Alexander Piazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Estra. – who every day, with great courage and desire to do, accompany our boys in their pgrowth path and teach them i values related to sports world. Those same values ​​in which we too have always believed and which we continue to support.”

The site https://www.estra.it/ecup will be constantly updated with entries and votes of the competition.