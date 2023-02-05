«We lay down the weapons of hatred and revenge to embrace prayer and charity. Let’s overcome those dislikes and aversions which, over time, have become chronic and risk opposing tribes and ethnic groups. We learn to put on wounds the salt of forgivenesswhich burns but heals»: he said it Pope francescoin his homily of the Mass at the Mausoleum ‘John Garang’ a Giuba, in Sud Sudan, the last appointment of the apostolic journey to Africa. And, even if the heart bleeds for the wrongs received – added Bergoglio – let us give up once and for all to respond to evil with evil, and we will remain well inside; welcome and love each other with sincerity and generosity, as God does with us. Let us protect the good that we are, let us not allow ourselves to be corrupted by evil” (LaPresse)