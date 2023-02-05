Home World «Let’s lay down the weapons of hate»- Corriere TV
World

«Let’s lay down the weapons of hate»- Corriere TV

by admin
«Let’s lay down the weapons of hate»- Corriere TV

«We lay down the weapons of hatred and revenge to embrace prayer and charity. Let’s overcome those dislikes and aversions which, over time, have become chronic and risk opposing tribes and ethnic groups. We learn to put on wounds the salt of forgivenesswhich burns but heals»: he said it Pope francescoin his homily of the Mass at the Mausoleum ‘John Garang’ a Giuba, in Sud Sudan, the last appointment of the apostolic journey to Africa. And, even if the heart bleeds for the wrongs received – added Bergoglio – let us give up once and for all to respond to evil with evil, and we will remain well inside; welcome and love each other with sincerity and generosity, as God does with us. Let us protect the good that we are, let us not allow ourselves to be corrupted by evil” (LaPresse)

Feb 5, 2023 – Updated Feb 5, 2023, 12:52pm

© breaking latest news

See also  A player from the Afghanistan national volleyball team was killed by the Taliban

You may also like

Head in the clouds, boots on the ground.

Rococó, review of his album I don’t want...

Picture books of the year 2022-2023 – Mondolinguo

MONDOCANE AND ECOMONDOCANE — FULVIO GRIMALDI ON BYOBLU

Vodafone, new remodulations for the fixed network: up...

“Summer vacation! Bogey Family Tour 2022” will be...

The uninhabited rock that causes four nations to...

Ukraine, ambush for Igor Mangushev: the Russian mercenary...

TIM down, reports on Sunday 5 February

Desio, escort beaten and forced to sniff cocaine:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy