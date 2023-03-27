Home World Liechtenstein – Iceland 0:7 | Sport
After the defeat at “Bilina Polje” against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Icelanders vented their anger in Liechtenstein in the second round of qualification for EURO 2024.

Iceland’s soccer players recorded a convincing victory on the road in Vaduz against the home team.
After they were defeated in Zenica by the “dragons” (3:0), On Sunday, the Icelanders demolished Liechtenstein with a score of 0:7 (0:2).

David Olafson and Håkon Haraldson hit the home net before the half-time break, followed by a cannonade from Aron Gunnarson, who scored a hat-trick and completed the “firecracker”.

Until the end, the goalkeeper of Liechtenstein took the ball out of his net two more times, and that was at the end of the match when Andri Gudjonsen and Mikael Elertson scored for the final 0:7!

From 8:45 p.m., the “Dragons” host Slovakia in Bratislava, while Luxembourg plays host to Portugal at the same time.

(mondo.ba)

