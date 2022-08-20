Even gray hair is no longer liked. Especially if on prime time television. The controversy broke out over the decision of the Canadian TV Ctv, which would have dismissed the journalist Lisa LaFlamme, one of the most popular anchors in the country, because she showed herself on video without hiding her gray hair. At 58, LaFlamme has a long career behind her and was honored this year with the Canadian Screen Award for Best National Host. But it seems that the merits are not enough. It was she who revealed in a video on Twitter that in late June she had been informed that the parent company, Bell Media, had decided to end her contract after 35 years of service, two years early. “They were taken aback and I am still shocked, saddened by this decision,” said the reporter, adding that she had been asked to keep the news confidential for a while.

“At 58, I thought I still had a lot more time to tell new stories that impact our daily lives,” explained the anchor, who covered the major events of his time, including elections, wars and natural disasters. “If on the one hand it is devastating to leave Ctv News in a way that is not the result of my choice, on the other you know – he paid homage to his viewers – that informing you has been the greatest honor of my life and I thank you for always being been there “.

The top management of the broadcaster has assured that it is only a “business decision” to pursue a “different direction”, citing “changes in user habits”. And on the same day they announced LaFlamme’s replacement: 39-year-old correspondent for national affairs Omar Sachedina, whose skill and diversity (Muslim of Indian family, emigrated from Uganda) were not enough to calm the controversy.

LaFlamme’s choice not to dye her hair anymore dates back to 2020, when the pandemic prevented her from going to the hairdresser. “In the end I said ‘Why bother? I’ll go gray. ‘ Honestly, if I had known that the lockdown could be so liberating on this front I would have done it much earlier, “she told herself on a TV special. A choice appreciated by Canadian women. But the decision annoyed Ctv News chief Michael Melling, who asked who approved of it and didn’t like the effect of the purple shade of the hairstyle under the studio lights.

The Canadians have now taken to social media celebrating the anchor for hugging her gray hair and not hiding her age: “Lisa allowed herself to age on video and by doing so she gave me the confidence to shine in my natural beauty while l ‘age advances,’ wrote Sarah M. Others have warned that the layoff sends the message to middle-aged women that they could suffer professional consequences if they opt for a more natural look.