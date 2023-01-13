Lisa Marie Presley, only daughter of the myth Elvis and actress Priscilla Ann Wagner, was born on February 1, 1968. A year of social revolutions, contradictory, rock and a destructive thread, at least as much as her not long life was, ended yesterday due to a heart attack at only 54 years old. Her existence lived frenetically, punctuated by four weddings, excesses, wealth and pain.

Lisa Marie – who lost her father at the age of 9 – attended many schools, mainly boarding schools, especially in California, in Los Angeles, Ojai and Ventura County. Her adolescence was complicated to say the least: she was even expelled from school for illegal possession of drugs, particularly cocaine, whose addiction has been a lifelong problem for her. A girl and a restless woman.

Died Lisa Marie Presley, the last appearance of the daughter of Elvis at the Golden Globes 2023 news/addio_a_lisa_marie_presley_una_vita_troppo_rock_e_troppo_breve-12533967/&el=player_ex_12534005″>

For a few years she was also a follower of the Scientology religious movement in Los Angeles. And it was at Scientology School that she met her first husband Danny Keough. They married on October 3, 1988, and had 2 children: Danielle Riley (May 29, 1989) now an established model and actress, and Benjamin Storm (October 21, 1992 – July 12, 2020), who committed suicide. Ben, only 27 years old, after taking alcohol and cocaine to which he had been addicted for years, shot himself, as in a novel, during his girlfriend’s birthday party. This tragedy marked the life of Lisa Marie. You are now buried next to your famous grandfather in the meditation garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 6, 1994, her marriage to Danny Keough ended, there was too much pain to work through.

Lisa Marie Presley together with Michael Jackson at the time of their marriage news/addio_a_lisa_marie_presley_una_vita_troppo_rock_e_troppo_breve-12533967/&el=player_ex_12534115″>

Shortly thereafter, on May 26, 1994, she married a legend who could at least come close to the legend that was her father, Michael Jackson. And in 1995, Lisa Marie Presley participating in her husband’s video “You are not alone”, caused a huge stir because she appeared naked in it. The two remained very close until Jackson’s death. Both had shared a turbulent past, finding peace and affection in each other. After his death, she commented on the difficult days of the pedophilia allegations: «I believed that he had done nothing wrong, and that he had been wrongly accused and, yes, I started falling in love with him. I wanted to save it. I felt I could do it.”

In 1998, Presley began dating rock musician John Oszajca, but their union lasted just over a year. On July 31, 2002, she met the actor Nicolas Cage at a party; the two married on August 10, 2002 but it didn’t last long. They divorced on May 26, 2004. Since 2006 she has been married to her band guitarist Michael Lockwood, with whom she has twin girls: Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, born October 7, 2008. But in 2016 she divorced she too from him.

Luisa Marie was a close friend of her father’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, and in 2003 she began her career as a solo singer on the advice of producer David Foster, Thompson’s husband. His debut album «To Whom It May Concern» was a moderate success and reached the fifth place among the best-selling records in the United States. In 2005 she released her second CD, “Now What” which was the ninth best-selling of the year in America.

Thursday 12 January sudden heart attack and early death in Calabasas. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a brief statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I share devastating news with you: my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has passed away. She was the most passionate, strong, loving woman I have ever known.” Since 1993, Lisa Marie Presley has been the exclusive owner of the Graceland estate, including all the memorabilia, furnishings, cars and assets of the house. A priceless heritage.