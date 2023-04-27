LIVE Italian Cup, Fiorentina-Cremonese 0-0: Cabral dangerous | First page

Who will face theInter in the final in Rome in this edition of Italian Cup? Tonight to leave from 21 the answer will come: the Fiorentina by Vincent Italian faces at the Franchi in Florence Cremona of David BallardiniIn the return of the semifinal which in the first leg saw the Viola prevail at Zini 2-0, with goals from Arthur Cabral and Nico Gonzalez. The Grigiorossi, who have already eliminated Naples and Rome, need the company, with a comeback that would allow them to reach an historic goal also at an economic level. The previous 3 seasons have always seen Fiorentina triumph by scoring no less than 2 goals: the Tuscans can hit the first final of the season, waiting for the semi-final of the Conference League against Basel, while the Lombards still believe in the chimera of salvation, 8 points away.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND – In general, there were 9 victories for Fiorentina over Cremonese and 7 draws. The only Lombard victory dates back to 1929 with a 6-0 home win. Two successes for Davide Ballardini in 18 matches against Fiorentina (5 draws and 11 knockouts), one when he was in charge of Cagliari and the other of Palermo, while the Italian has never lost against the Lombards neither in charge of Spezio nor Fiorentina : 4 wins and a draw in five crosses. There are also five comparisons between the two coaches: the first two won by Ballardini when he was in charge of Genoa in the Ligurian derbies against Spezia in 2020/21, then three successes for the Italian since he sat on the Viola bench (one against Genoa and the two against Cremona).

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Dodò, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Castrovilli, Mandragora; Ikonè, Barak, Gonzalez; Cabral.

Cremona (4-4-2): Sarr; Sernicola, Ferrari, Lochoshvili; Ghiglione; Pickel, Meite, Galdames, Quagliata; Felix Afena-Gyan, Church.