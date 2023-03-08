Everything is ready for the first leg challenge of the round of 16 of the Europa League Between Roma e Real society. The Giallorossi, loaded with the important league victory against Juve, want to do well in front of their fans against one of the revelation teams of the Liga. On the eve of the match at the Olimpico, scheduled for 18:45, the coach Jose Mourinho will present the challenge at the press conference, answering questions from journalists. Follow his words live.

15:25

Rui Patricio: “I’m proud to have the Curva Sud behind me”

“For us it is a pride to feel the support from the curve behind me, it gives us so much motivation to play in front of a full stadium. I’m sure that tomorrow we will be able to count on their usual support, it will be a pride to hear it again and we hope they can help us already from tomorrow, when this important path to reach the goal will begin”. Thus ends the press conference Rui Patricio.

15:22

Rui Patricio: “Smalling is a pillar”

“Smalling? He’s already proven to be a pillar for this team. He’s fundamental for me and for the team. As for his contract, it’s not up to me to talk about it, but I can’t help but speak well of him on a human level too. He’s a boy who deserves all the good possible”.

15:19

Rui Patricio responds to criticism

“For me, what matters is working at your best, giving your best. We’ve already obtained several clean sheets this year, but what matters is winning games, if you concede goals and don’t win, that’s not the goal. We have to commit to maximum. Criticism is part of the job, it is important that it does not distract us”.

15:16

Rui Patricio: “Many goals to conquer”

“Good performance? It’s a job that comes from afar, we must always improve and do our best as a team and as an individual. We are conceding fewer goals, this is the result of team work. We must continue to grow because there are so many goals to conquer” .

15:13

Rui Patricio’s press conference begins

The words end Mourinhowhich leaves room for Rui Patricio: “Tomorrow we have a great European evening. I hope the fans help us to win, as they always have this season. I thank them for the support.”

15:11

Mourinho: “Dybala is very motivated”

“More complete Dybala? The merit is his and the team’s. He has found an empathetic group and the love of the fans. I try to manage him physically, he has had a difficult past. He arrived very motivated, with the motivation to play in a World Cup that he won. He feels important because he is important, his motivations are renewed. I’m happy, he’s an extraordinary boy who deserves this affection”. Thus ends the press conference Mourinho.

15:07

Mourinho: “I can’t change the DNA of individuals”

“From a physical point of view, I think we are in very high quality hands, we have an athletic trainer and people who work with him who are of the highest level. Even my way of working with Salvatore, all the exercises we do always have a objective on a physical level. I think that on a physical level we do a great job. Then, the DNA of the singles is something you cannot change: there are players who can play every day. To name one who no longer plays, Javier Zanetti could play 7 games a week Then there are other players who suffer a little more Roma’s latest rankings, including mine, we finished sixth, seventh the year before, sixth the year before or seventh again: this does not it helps, it’s a plan of balance where finishing one point up or down, sixth, seventh, eighth or fifth, you don’t live with that pressure. The mind gets used to that and gets used to the tranquility of not feeling this pressure. We are evolving under d he many aspects, in the first year, speaking of great matches, we lost twice against Juve, against Milan, against Inter. This year we beat Juve, Inter and drew with Milan. In this respect I think the team has grown mentally. The continuity of having to win three games in one week is something we struggle with.”

15:03

Mourinho on disqualification

“I don’t talk about my disqualification until the end of the trial. After that I’ll have no problem answering a couple of questions. But for now, it seems right to me to respect the process and say nothing.”

14:57

Mourinho: “There is only one Abraham that interests me”

“Fewer goals from Abraham than last season? There is only one Abraham that interests me, the team player who is also the one who was on the bench with Juventus and who celebrated the goal in the corner. It seemed that he was the one who scored I understand that he can score more goals, but for me the contribution he makes to the team is more important. In the last match he played very well for a quarter of an hour, doing what the team needed. What a striker does has a direct relationship with what the team does, in Cremona we played badly as a team. He and Belotti did a good job against Juve and that’s what I expect. Goal or no goal, it’s important for me to see a team player “For Abraham it was a unique week in his life: his first child was born, a very great joy, a very great desire to play and score goals for us. If the two of them work well for the team, that’s enough for me.”

14:52

Mourinho: “My compliments to Real Sociedad”

“Oyarzabal is very good, but I’m much more than him. It’s more important how they play as a team. Defensively they are very well organized and up front they don’t live only on the quality of the players. They change their game system easily from one match to another or even in the match itself. From the 4-4-2 they go to 4-3-3, they give mobility to the attacking players. It’s a great team, in a league I know well with three teams that have an economic potential incomparable with those that come after After a group stage in the Europa League where they find Manchester United and win at Old Trafford, I can only congratulate you.”

14:48

Mourinho: “We weren’t lucky in the draw”

“Real Sociedad are an excellent team. It’s difficult to find their weaknesses. Imanol is certainly a very good coach, the team is very well organized both defensively and offensively. He has technically very good players. Being fourth in Liga behind the 3 giants is a lot of stuff. They have great quality. We weren’t lucky in the draw but when you’re in the Europa League, especially this season with a super quality tournament, it’s difficult. They have the same respect for Roma that we have for them.”

14:45

Mourinho’s press conference begins

The Giallorossi coach enters the press room: the press conference begins.

14:30

Olympic always sold out, the video is viral

The field factor will be very important for the Romawhich you can count on fantastic support of his fans for the match against Real Sociedad. The Stadio Olimpico has been playing for a year now Rome at home is always sold out: uan explosion of cheer that went viral on social media. (READ EVERYTHING)

14:15

Roma-Real Sociedad, the match referee

It will be the Swiss whistle Sandro Sharer the referee of Rome-Royal Society, first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League. The assistants will be compatriots Stephane De Almeida and Bekim Zogaj, fourth man Lukas Fähndrich. Al Var Fedayi San, assisted by Lionel Tschudi.

14:00

Rome, the last precedent with a Spanish team

The last time the Roma crossed paths with a Spanish team at the round of 16 of the Europa League it was in the 2019/20 edition, against the Seville. On that occasion, the Giallorossi were eliminated by losing 2-0 in a straight match on neutral field.

13:50

Diego Llorente challenges his former club

Special match for Dhis Llorentewho will come back to cross his former team: “For me it will taste special, I had unforgettable years at Real Sociedad, they will be two good games.” Then on his transfer to the Roma: “I was surprised by the support of the public who cheer the team on from the first to the last minute, only if you experience all this personally can you really understand it”. (READ EVERYTHING)

13:40

Mourinho’s data in the Europa League

Looking at the stats, the Roma will have a great advantage for the first leg. Indeed Jose Mourinho ha won 14 of his 16 races home in the Europa League. The only two games not won came right against Spanish teams: Celta Vigo in May 2017 (1-1 with Manchester United) and Real Betis this season, who beat Roma at home 2-1.

13:30

Roma-Juve, Dybala’s gesture to Mourinho

Meanwhile we continue to talk about the victory of Roma on the Juve in the last round of Serie A. A victory suffered even on the bench, with theand Dazn cameras on the sideline that filmed the gesture of the great ex Dybala in the last seconds of the match. Here’s what he did. (READ EVERYTHING)

13:20

Rome-Real Sociedad, unprecedented challenge

Rome and Real Sociedad are not never faced in any European competition. It will therefore be an unprecedented challenge between the two teams. The Spaniards have a balance of one win, two draws and three defeats in six matches played against Italian teams in the main European competitions. The Giallorossi have instead collected only two victories in their last 15 matches against Spanish opponents, with three draws and ten defeats.

13:15

Rui Patricio in conference with Mourinho

Together with the Special One there will be a press conference Rui Patricio. Portuguese goalkeeper he’s not used to talking much, but he’ll make an exception given the criticisms received in the last few weeks. (READ EVERYTHING)

13:10

Mourinho speaks at the press conference

On the eve of the first leg match of the round of 16 of the Europa League against Real societythe Giallorossi coach will answer journalists’ questions at the press conference.