2023 USFL tickets officially on sale at all four host stadiums

DETROIT — With the 2023 regular season kicking off in April, the USFL on Wednesday announced that tickets are officially on sale at host stadiums in Detroit, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Ala., and Memphis, Tenn. Fans at each stadium can purchase individual game tickets for as low as $10.

Fans receive significant savings on season ticket packages. For example, season tickets for all nine games at Detroit’s Ford Field start at only $25. Similar season tickets only cost $30 at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for 11 games, Birmingham’s Protective Stadium for 10 games, and Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for 10 games.

“The USFL is the best value in professional sports,” said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “We’re making it affordable for families and friends to be able to enjoy our exciting games together in a fun atmosphere at all four USFL host stadiums.”

In addition to being heavily discounted, season tickets come with added value at each host stadium, including:

  • Access and dedicated seating to all regular-season games.
  • Ability to purchase additional tickets for family and friends at their season ticket holder price.
  • Ability to purchase tickets at other USFL stadiums at their season ticket holder price.
  • Access to dedicated account executives and payment plan options to fit any budget.
  • NFT team tokens that unlock more benefits for fans.
  • Digital ticket transfer.
  • Premium ticket access to Stadium Clubs where available.
  • Ability to post on the secondary market to recoup money when fans can’t attend.
  • Ability to take tickets from a game that will be missed and have double the seats to another game.
Here is a detailed ticket pricing at each USFL host stadium for the *2023 regular season:

Detroit Ford Field: Hosting the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars

Season tickets for nine games (including five Panthers games)

  • $100 Club Season Tickets
  • $75 Sideline Season Tickets
  • $25 Corner Season Tickets
  • $40 Club Individual Game Ticket
  • $25 Sideline Individual Game Ticket
  • $10 Corner Individual Game Ticket

Canton Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium: Hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals

Season tickets for 11 games

  • $120 Midfield Season Tickets
  • $90 Sideline Season Tickets
  • $30 Corner Season Tickets
  • $40 Midfield Individual Game Ticket
  • $25 Sideline Individual Game Ticket
  • $10 Corner Individual Game Ticket

Birmingham Protective Stadium: Hosting the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers

Season Tickets for 10 games (including six Stallions games)

  • $120 Club Season Tickets
  • $90 Sideline Season Tickets
  • $30 Corner Season Tickets
  • $40 Club Individual Game Ticket
  • $25 Sideline Individual Game Ticket
  • $10 Corner Individual Game Ticket

Memphis Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium: Hosting the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers

Season Tickets for 10 games (including six Showboats games)

  • $120 Midfield Season Tickets
  • $90 Sideline Season Tickets
  • $30 Corner Season Tickets
  • $40 Midfield Individual Game Ticket
  • $25 Sideline Individual Game Ticket
  • $10 Corner Individual Game Ticket

* Postseason tickets sold separately

USFL season 2 kicks off this April at all four host stadiums — April 15-16 in Memphis, April 15-16 in Birmingham, April 23 in Canton, and April 30 in Detroit.

