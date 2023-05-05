Live shooting in Mladenovac | Info

3:29 600 police officers involved in the chase More than 600 members of the MUP of Serbia, including special units, are participating in the search for the attacker from Mladenovac.

3:25 “Fired more than 100 bullets” According to local residents for 24sedam, the young man they are looking for had problematic behavior. “No one expected such a bloody feast, and according to the locals, he fired more than 100 bullets.so that some people thought that someone was throwing firecrackers”. According to “rumors” in the village, the attacker was behaving strangely and last year he slapped a policeman while chasing an elderly man to “skewer him”. “This has become terrible, like in America. There are shootings every other day… This all came from the West. So many children to disappear in two days… I really have no words,” said the local. According to local residents for 24sedam, the young man they are looking for had problematic behavior and quarrels with people of all generations in the village. – No one expected such a bloody feast, and according to the locals, he fired more than 100 bullets, so some thought that someone was throwing firecrackers.

3:21 Eight people were killed in these places As confirmed Insider in the prosecutor’s office, eight people were killed – three in the village of Dubona near Mladenovac and five in the village of Malo Orašje, which belongs to Smederevo. Several of them were wounded, the MUP Insider was told. Shots were fired near the school yard.

3:12 Minister of Police in the field Police Minister Bratislav Gašić is on the ground in the vicinity of Mladenovac.

3:10 Terrain inaccessible The assailant is still hiding, and the search is made more difficult by the fact that the terrain is inaccessible and it is dark at night. It is assumed that the attacker is hiding in an isolated building, the Ministry of Interior announced.

3:05 A Red Star fan was also killed One of the victims in this bloody feast is allegedly a Red Star fan, to whom many say goodbye on social networks.

2:49 Police reinforcements are arriving The police on the ground are being reinforced. About 30 police vans arrive to help them, and over 60 police vehicles are on the scene.

2:44 Special MUP units in action Special units of the MUP check every suspicious object in search of the UB attacker Source: Courier

2:33 Muk in the village of Dubona The inhabitants of Dubona were speechless after the mass murder in their town. The police are searching all suspicious persons.

See also About 66 million people in the U.S. still have not received the new crown vaccine

2:15 Moans tear the night Shocking scenes could be seen tonight in the village of Dubona near Mladenovac. Relatives of the murdered also arrived at the scene of the shooting, whose wails pierced the night. “Oh, what’s the point of my life, I’m going to kill myself,” wailed the father of one of the victims of the bloodshed.

2:10 Minister Gašić spoke Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić assessed tonight’s shooting in Mladenovac as an act of terrorism.

2:03 Danica Grujičić and Aleksandar Vulin arrived at the Emergency Center Minister of Health Danica Grujičić and Aleksandar Vulin arrived at the Emergency Center earlier this evening.

2:01 All special units in the field As the Kurir learns, all special units of the MUP are on the ground – SAJ Brigade, Gendarmerie, Helicopter units, members of the Belgrade and Smederevo police departments. The members of the special unit released the dogs on the attacker. This is standard procedure in delicate situations. As it turns out, he is hiding in a grove.

1:46 This is the suspect for the massacre in Mladenovac According to the media, he committed a terrible crime in Mladenovac – the murder of at least ten people a 21-year-old man, U. B, for whom a police chase has been launched. He started the crime in the schoolyard after an argument, and then got into a car and allegedly shot from a moving vehicle moving from the village of Dubona to the village of Šepšin. While the number of victims of the crazed killer is increasing minute by minute and while the wounded are being brought to the Emergency Center, the police have completely blocked Mladenovac and the surrounding roads. Footage of armored gendarmerie vehicles, special police forces, and local police appear on social networks.

1:39 URGENT! Blood donors needed The Ministry of Health appealed to the citizens that blood donors are needed for the wounded in the shooting that happened near Mladenovac. Blood of all blood groups is needed, the Ministry of Health stated.

1:36 Shocking scenes in Mladenovac Mladenovac, currently…

1:33 The attacker shot 25 people According to the latest information, the attacker shot 25 people with an automatic rifle in two villages near Mladenovac.

1:29 The attacker does not want to surrender Šepšin is under siege by the police. Negotiations are ongoing, and the attacker does not want to surrender. Before that, the attacker randomly sowed death from his “Mercedes” car. He shot children, young men and women with an automatic rifle.

1:27 The attacker shot on the playground in the village of Malo Orašje The inhabitants of the village of Malo Orašje near Smederevo are in shock because of the shooting that took place in that place after the attacker first shot in the village of Dubone near Mladenovac, after which he fled and continued his bloody spree. See also France, face to face on TV Macron-Le Pen: the themes, rules and curiosities of the debate that can change the race for the Elysée According to unofficial information, shots were fired at the playground in the village of Malo Orašje, a place where young people constantly gather. Residents of Mali Orašje told the Nova.rs portal: “This is unprecedented, we are in shock,” said the resident.

1:23 A large number of people at the emergency room in Mladenovac A large number of Mladenov citizens gathered at the building of the Emergency Department in this town. 00:12 A large number of people in front of the ambulance in Mladenovac Source: Courier Source: Courier

1:17 THE HORROR! EIGHT KILLED As Kurir learns again, 8 people were killed in the massacre in Mladenovac! A large number of wounded are in the Emergency Center. Unofficially, 15 people were wounded. There are also children among them. Moans tear the sky over two villages near Mladenovac. It is feared that the number of 8 killed is not final.

1:09 7 people were killed, 11 were wounded! As Kuirir learns, in the massacre in Mladenovac, the attacker killed 7 people and wounded 11, in two villages. 8 wounded from Mladenovac were treated at the Emergency Center in Belgrade, 1 person was treated in Smederevo, and 2 patients were treated at KBC “Dragiša Mišović”.

1:02 The fourth victim Another man died in the Emergency Center a few minutes ago. He is the fourth victim of the attacker who was surrounded by the police.

1:00 New details of the shooting near Mladenovac According to unofficial information, the killed and wounded were sitting calmly on a bench, when a burst of fire was opened at them.

0:54 The attacker shot 18 people! According to the latest information from “Telegraf”, the attacker fled through two villages and shot 18 people on that occasion. In several patients, resuscitation was performed. The gendarmerie arrived in full gear, i.e. more than 20 vehicles.

0:49 The parents of the murdered are in a horrible condition The attacker killed the brother and sister of MP and KP in the center of Dubona, a village near Mladenovac. People are gathering in the center of the village. MP was a policeman in the PU Mladenovac, he was 21 years old, and his sister was younger than him. “Novosti” reports that the parents of those killed are in a terrible condition. They were injured on the way to the Emergency Center, and one of the injured has an uncertain outcome, due to injuries to vital organs. It’s creepy in the center of Dubona. Through the pitch-black night, only the wails of relatives of the murdered can be heard and more and more people come out of their houses, awakened by the chaos. Crossroads and approaches to the village are blocked. They say about the attacker in the village that he was a bit strange, but that no one paid attention, they considered him a young man who likes to joke with everyone. See also Coronavirus: The United States announces the summary of the traceability report, what did the intelligence agencies say-BBC News

0:36 3 dead, 9 wounded As Kurir learns, 9 people were wounded in the shootinga three died. In the Emergency Center, help is provided to the injured. Whining and wailing of relatives of the victims can be heard at the scene.

0:31 Attacker surrounded, shoots at police As Informer learns, there was another shooting near the Šepšin settlement, in which the police most likely caught up with the fleeing attacker. He is currently surrounded and negotiations for his surrender are ongoing. The attacker does not want to surrender and allegedly shot in the direction of the policemen. A helicopter of the Ministry of Interior of Serbia flies over the scene of the incident.

0:15 A third person succumbed to injuries A third person succumbed to injuries in the shooting near Mladenovac. The 21-year-old defendant was in the schoolyard with his friends. they quarreled, and then he went to the house, took a rifle and started a bloody feast. There are two prosecutors at the investigation, one who is the contact point for attacks on the police, the other a deputy on duty.

0:11 The attacker shoots in the neighboring village According to Kurir’s unofficial information, the attacker then opened fire in the neighboring village of Šepšin while the police were chasing him.

0:09 The attacker changed the vehicle In Mladenovac everything is swarming with the police, the attacker changed his vehicle during his escape and is moving towards Mali Požarevac.

0:03 There are also children among the wounded According to unconfirmed information, there are also children among the wounded.

23:59 A policeman and his sister were killed A policeman (21) and his sister were killed in the shooting, he learns.Telegraf.rs“. The police announced a search for the attacker (21). All available patrols were sent in the direction of Mladenovac and Mali Požarevac. The emergency department of the Mladenovac health center confirmed to “Novosti” that they were sent to the field at the call of their team.

23:54 “The attacker shoots without choosing his victims” As Pink unofficially learns, a man from a moving vehicle shoots Kalashnikovs indiscriminately.

23:50 Police operation VIHOR is in force All ramps on the road Belgrade – Mladenovac are closed…. The police operation VIHOR is in force. As the Informer learns, it is suspected that the attacker is moving towards Begaljički Brdo.