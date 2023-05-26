London, by car against the Downing Street gate: arrested

A man driving a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street, the residence of the British prime minister. The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested on charges of ‘harm and dangerous driving’. There are no reports of injuries. It is unclear whether this was an intentional act. Police said they are working to establish the cause of the incident. Following the incident, the Whitehall area, where the offices of the ministries are located, was cordoned off and cordoned off, but some barriers were later removed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in his office at the time of the car crash into the gate. So far counter-terrorism agents have not been called in to investigate the incident. Video footage posted on social media shows a silver saloon car heading towards the gates at low speed through Whitehall, the main thoroughfare of London’s government district. The car had the trunk open.