Looking for a person in Germany who won millions in the lottery | Info

Looking for a person in Germany who won millions in the lottery

Looking for a person in Germany who won millions in the lottery

For now, an unknown person from Stuttgart still doesn’t know that she won a million in the lottery.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A so far unknown person from Stuttgart won a million dollar lottery prize in Germany, and considering that she did not come to “pick up” the prize, it can be concluded that she still does not know that she is the lucky winner.

A resident of Stuttgart and a resident of Saxony won almost 8.46 million tax-free euros for themselves alone., said the lottery in Germany. The winners won the jackpot with the numbers 13, 21, 26, 34, 41, 48. The winner from the Rhine-Neckar district was also lucky, winning 940,000 euros.

The ballots were submitted anonymously in the northern part of Stuttgart and in the western part of the Rhine-Neckar district”, said the lottery. It is also concluded that the person who won almost a million euros still does not know that he is the lucky winner. In order to receive the money, the winners must register and submit valid tickets.

According to the German media, the probability of winning the jackpot is one in 140 million, and for six correctly hit numbers, the chance is one in 15.5 million, writes fenix-magazin.de.

