LONDON – Sometimes you even find a needle in a haystack. The authorities of theAustralia have announced that they have recovered the tiny highly radioactive capsule that was lost last week in a large semi-desert area during transport organized by the mining company Rio Tinto.

The disappearance of the capsule, which could have caused serious damage to health if picked up by someone, has set in motion a gigantic search along a 1400 km route, more than the vertical extension of Italy.

