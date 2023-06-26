Luka Vildoza goes to Panathinaikos | Sport

The great defender who played in Red Star the previous season strengthened the Greek giant.

The Crvena Zvezda basketball club will not be counting on Luka Vildoza in the next season. On the club’s official website, it was announced that they parted ways with the great defender from Argentina, who will become one of Ergin Ataman’s summer additions to Panathinaikos.

Vildoza arrived at Crvena Zvezda in mid-October and became the first Argentinian basketball player in the club’s history, and during his only season in red and white, he had the opportunity to work with coach Dusko Ivanovic, whom he knew well from Baskonia. The trophy streak they started in Spain continued in Serbia, where Zvezda won trophies in the Radivoj Korac Cup and the Basketball League of Serbia. This is how he played for Zvezda:



He grew up and took his first basketball steps in Kilmes in his native Argentina, played for Baskonia for five seasons, then played briefly for the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. He then returned to Europe, where Panathinaikos will be his third team for which he plays. His mandate in the red and white jersey was marked by some great games, but also by love problems that were much talked about in Serbia.

During his stay in Serbia, Luka Vildoza broke off his long relationship with Ajnar Gijhon, because of which he suffered greatly. In those moments, there was a problem in the Zvezda locker room, even relations with coach Ivanovic were not at a great level, and Luka needed a change. He managed to overcome the crisis and play better, and by the end of the season a new love was born… This is what Vildoza’s ex looks like:



Before leaving Crvena zvezda, Luka Vildoza took down the Serbian volleyball player and former player of the red and white team, Milica Tasić. One of the most beautiful girls in Serbian sports has been spotted several times in the hall watching her boyfriend’s matches, and although neither has spoken about romance, it is clear to everyone that they have been together for some time. See the photos of Milica Tasić:



