Lukashenko returns to Moscow: he will go to Putin to address “unresolved issues with Russia”

The last time they met was on Red Squareon the occasion of Victory Parade of May 9. Then the Belarusian dictator had to hastily return to patriaperhaps for a HIGHLANDS. Since then the rumors about his health conditions have multiplied, despite the fact that the six days later – albeit with a weak voice and a physical appearance that has also triggered doubts about his real presence. But now Alexander Lukashenko stated that Wednesday will be a Mosca for meet Vladimir Putin. A summit, he explained Lukashenko receiving the Belarusian ambassador in Russia, Dmitry Krutoy, to address “issues that have not yet been resolved in the relations“.

May 18th Minsk had once again proposed itself as a venue for talks for a solution to the crisis in Ukraine just as the envoy of Beijing had completed his first stage, a Kievof a mission that would also lead him to RussiaPoland, France and Germany, to find a solution to the crisis. The Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich had stated that “Minsk is ready to host discussions on all wait problematic. Today the main problem of Europe it’s like ending the war in Ukraine“. “We will find solutions and compromises to end this bloodbath that nobody wants. We will also discuss other things. But we have to start at least with this,” he added.

Lukashenko claims that the Russia was ready to sign an agreement to resolve the conflict with the Ukraine in early 2022, shortly after the invasion began, in the course of negotiations in Belarus and then into Türkiye. The Russian deputies, he added, quoted by the agency Belta, were “directly involved in this process, from the very beginning”. “We have proposed negotiations. To discuss ending the war. We hosted three rounds of talks. Then Zelensky decided he wanted to move the talks in Türkiye. No problem. That Türkiye is. They proposed a draft agreement. If the Russia if he read it now, he’d go crazy. He was all disadvantageous for Mosca, but then she was ready to sign it. I have the text on my desk. But just there Russia accepted the deal, they threw it in the trash, even if people don’t know about it”.