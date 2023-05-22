Home » Lukashenko returns to Moscow: he will go to Putin to address “unresolved issues with Russia”
World

Lukashenko returns to Moscow: he will go to Putin to address “unresolved issues with Russia”

by admin

The last time they met was on Red Squareon the occasion of Victory Parade of May 9. Then the Belarusian dictator had to hastily return to patriaperhaps for a HIGHLANDS. Since then the rumors about his health conditions have multiplied, despite the fact that the six days later – albeit with a weak voice and a physical appearance that has also triggered doubts about his real presence. But now Alexander Lukashenko stated that Wednesday will be a Mosca for meet Vladimir Putin. A summit, he explained Lukashenko receiving the Belarusian ambassador in Russia, Dmitry Krutoy, to address “issues that have not yet been resolved in the relations“.

May 18th Minsk had once again proposed itself as a venue for talks for a solution to the crisis in Ukraine just as the envoy of Beijing had completed his first stage, a Kievof a mission that would also lead him to RussiaPoland, France and Germany, to find a solution to the crisis. The Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich had stated that “Minsk is ready to host discussions on all wait problematic. Today the main problem of Europe it’s like ending the war in Ukraine“. “We will find solutions and compromises to end this bloodbath that nobody wants. We will also discuss other things. But we have to start at least with this,” he added.

Lukashenko claims that the Russia was ready to sign an agreement to resolve the conflict with the Ukraine in early 2022, shortly after the invasion began, in the course of negotiations in Belarus and then into Türkiye. The Russian deputies, he added, quoted by the agency Belta, were “directly involved in this process, from the very beginning”. “We have proposed negotiations. To discuss ending the war. We hosted three rounds of talks. Then Zelensky decided he wanted to move the talks in Türkiye. No problem. That Türkiye is. They proposed a draft agreement. If the Russia if he read it now, he’d go crazy. He was all disadvantageous for Mosca, but then she was ready to sign it. I have the text on my desk. But just there Russia accepted the deal, they threw it in the trash, even if people don’t know about it”.

See also  France, Jean-Louis Bourlanges: “An ambitious Green Deal but it was necessary. The negotiation will be long "

You may also like

vazura about the ban for partisan players |...

The fight between Seja Sexon and Nelet Karajlić...

The suspect in the Yuen Long chainsaw murder...

New Paradise VolleyPalermo&Pomaralva in the Under 18 Scudetto...

Salvini defends Sicily on expensive flights, “Inadmissible, start...

Udinese – The focus on the man of...

Udinese market – Marino updates: “There is continuous...

Record flooding in the DRC, tangible proof of...

At home in the DRC, there are also...

Payment by check is dying out in Serbia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy