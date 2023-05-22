Home » Tennis: Alcaraz is number one in the French Open
Sports

Tennis: Alcaraz is number one in the French Open

by admin
Tennis: Alcaraz is number one in the French Open

Tennis

As expected, Carlos Alcaraz is the new number one in the tennis world. The young Spanish star overtook Novak Djokovic on Monday and is going into the French Open in Paris, which begins on Sunday, with top seed. The Serb is only in third place because he was also overtaken by Rome winner Daniil Medvedev. Dominic Thiem improved by five places and is now 91st, among women Julia Grabher achieved her best ranking so far as 74th.

22.05.2023 12.55

Online since today, 12.55 p.m

While Thiem has secured his place in the main competition of Roland Garros, Sebastian Ofner is the second best Austrian (118th) as well as Jurij Rodionov (134th), Filip Misolic (142nd), Dennis Novak (163rd) and Maximilian Neuchrist (188th) all in action in the qualification.

In the women’s category, Iga Swiatek from Poland continues to lead the WTA ranking ahead of Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and Jessica Pegula from the USA. Kazakh Rome winner Jelena Rybakina moved up two positions and is now fourth.

Grabher achieves best placement

As the best Austrian, Julia Grabher has achieved her best ranking so far and improved by 15 places to 74th place after losing the third round in Rome. She is in Roland Garros like Thiem in the main competition. 21-year-old Sinja Kraus has been in 151st place for three weeks, also her previous career high.

ATP World Ranking

1. (2.) Carlos Alcaraz ESP 6.815
2. (3.) Daniil Medwedew RUS 6.330
3. (1.) Novak Djokovic SRB 5.955
4. (4.) Casper Ruud NOR 4.915
5. (5.) Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE 4.775
6. (7.) Holger Rune THE 4.375
7. (6.) Andrei Rublev RUS 4.270
8. (8.) Jannik Sinner ITA 3.435
9. (9.) Taylor Fritz USA 3.390
10. (10.) Happy Auger-Also CAN 3.065
11. (11.) Karen Chatschanow RUS 2.945
12. (12.) Frances Tiafoe USA 2.790
13. (15.) Hubert Hurkacz POL 2.525
14. (13.) Cameron Norrie GBR 2.520
15. (14.) Rafael Nadal ESP 2.445
16. (16.) Borna Coric CRO 2.410
17. (17.) Tommy Paul USA 2.135
18. (19.) Lorenzo Musetti ITA 2.040
19. (18.) Alex de Minaur OUT OF 1.870
20. (20.) Matthew Berrettini ITA 1.832
91. (96.) Dominic Thiem AUT 666
118. (122.) Sebastian Ofner AUT 534
134. (132.) Yuri Rodionov AUT 452
142. (129.) Filip Misolic AUT 424
163. (174.) Dennis Novak AUT 362
188. (186.) Maximilian Neuchrist AUT 323
339. (347.) Luke Neumayer AUT 144
See also  Multiple tests, for Leone a debut with applause Borello well in the heptathlon

Stand vom 22. May 2023

WTA World Ranking

1. (1.) Every Swiatek POL 8.940
2. (2.) Arina Sabalenka BLR 7.541
3. (3.) Jessica Pegula USA 5.205
4. (6.) Jelena Rybakina KAZ 5.090
5. (4.) Caroline Garcia FROM 5.025
6. (5.) Cori Gauff USA 4.305
7. (7.) Our Jabeur AGAIN 3.541
8. (9.) Maria Sakkari GRE 3.391
9. (9.) Daria Kasatkina RUS 3.275
10. (10.) Peter Kvitov Jun 3.162
11. (12.) Veronika Kudermetova RUS 2.950
12. (11.) Belinda Bencic SUI 2.750
13. (13.) Barbora Krejcikova Jun 2.680
14. (15.) Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA 2.420
15. (16.) Lyudmila Samsonowa RUS 2.236
16. (14.) Karolina Pliskova Jun 2.160
17. (20.) Jelena Ostapenko LAT 2.130
18. (17.) Victoria Asarenka BLR 2.087
19. (21.) Zheng Qinwen CHN 1.998
20. (23.) Madison Keys USA 1.861
74. (89.) Julia Grabher AUT 769
151. (151.) Sinja Kraus AUT 452
496. (524.) Tamira Paszek AUT 90
524. (486.) Barbara Haas AUT 82

Stand vom 22. May 2023

You may also like

Naples, Spalletti’s Panda personalized for the 2023 championship....

ISU Inspects Preparations for the Finals of the...

Capital gains Juve, the trial and the sentence...

“In the success of Manchester City, there is...

Roma-Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to see...

“Welcome to Nanxi for the Asian Games” Zhejiang...

Conference League: Del Cerro Grande referees Fiorentina-West Ham...

Roland Garros | Roland Garros organizers offer cyberbullying...

Inter-Manchester City tickets: here’s how to buy them...

Sudirman Cup three consecutive championships, Guoyu wins and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy