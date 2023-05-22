Tennis: Alcaraz is number one in the French Open

Tennis
As expected, Carlos Alcaraz is the new number one in the tennis world. The young Spanish star overtook Novak Djokovic on Monday and is going into the French Open in Paris, which begins on Sunday, with top seed. The Serb is only in third place because he was also overtaken by Rome winner Daniil Medvedev. Dominic Thiem improved by five places and is now 91st, among women Julia Grabher achieved her best ranking so far as 74th.
While Thiem has secured his place in the main competition of Roland Garros, Sebastian Ofner is the second best Austrian (118th) as well as Jurij Rodionov (134th), Filip Misolic (142nd), Dennis Novak (163rd) and Maximilian Neuchrist (188th) all in action in the qualification.
In the women’s category, Iga Swiatek from Poland continues to lead the WTA ranking ahead of Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and Jessica Pegula from the USA. Kazakh Rome winner Jelena Rybakina moved up two positions and is now fourth.
Grabher achieves best placement
As the best Austrian, Julia Grabher has achieved her best ranking so far and improved by 15 places to 74th place after losing the third round in Rome. She is in Roland Garros like Thiem in the main competition. 21-year-old Sinja Kraus has been in 151st place for three weeks, also her previous career high.