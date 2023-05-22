Tennis: Alcaraz is number one in the French Open

While Thiem has secured his place in the main competition of Roland Garros, Sebastian Ofner is the second best Austrian (118th) as well as Jurij Rodionov (134th), Filip Misolic (142nd), Dennis Novak (163rd) and Maximilian Neuchrist (188th) all in action in the qualification.

In the women’s category, Iga Swiatek from Poland continues to lead the WTA ranking ahead of Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and Jessica Pegula from the USA. Kazakh Rome winner Jelena Rybakina moved up two positions and is now fourth.

Grabher achieves best placement

As the best Austrian, Julia Grabher has achieved her best ranking so far and improved by 15 places to 74th place after losing the third round in Rome. She is in Roland Garros like Thiem in the main competition. 21-year-old Sinja Kraus has been in 151st place for three weeks, also her previous career high.

ATP World Ranking

1. (2.) Carlos Alcaraz ESP 6.815 2. (3.) Daniil Medwedew RUS 6.330 3. (1.) Novak Djokovic SRB 5.955 4. (4.) Casper Ruud NOR 4.915 5. (5.) Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE 4.775 6. (7.) Holger Rune THE 4.375 7. (6.) Andrei Rublev RUS 4.270 8. (8.) Jannik Sinner ITA 3.435 9. (9.) Taylor Fritz USA 3.390 10. (10.) Happy Auger-Also CAN 3.065 11. (11.) Karen Chatschanow RUS 2.945 12. (12.) Frances Tiafoe USA 2.790 13. (15.) Hubert Hurkacz POL 2.525 14. (13.) Cameron Norrie GBR 2.520 15. (14.) Rafael Nadal ESP 2.445 16. (16.) Borna Coric CRO 2.410 17. (17.) Tommy Paul USA 2.135 18. (19.) Lorenzo Musetti ITA 2.040 19. (18.) Alex de Minaur OUT OF 1.870 20. (20.) Matthew Berrettini ITA 1.832 91. (96.) Dominic Thiem AUT 666 118. (122.) Sebastian Ofner AUT 534 134. (132.) Yuri Rodionov AUT 452 142. (129.) Filip Misolic AUT 424 163. (174.) Dennis Novak AUT 362 188. (186.) Maximilian Neuchrist AUT 323 339. (347.) Luke Neumayer AUT 144 See also Multiple tests, for Leone a debut with applause Borello well in the heptathlon Stand vom 22. May 2023

WTA World Ranking