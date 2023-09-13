Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground in Greenland’s Northeast National Park, No Injuries or Damage Reported

A luxury cruise ship with 206 passengers and crew on board has run aground off northwest Greenland, according to authorities. The Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship, named the Ocean Explorer, ran aground on Monday in Alpefjord, located in the Northeast Greenland National Park. Reports confirm that no one on board is in immediate danger, and no damage has been reported.

The Danish navy ship, which is the nearest rescue vessel, is approximately 1,200 nautical miles away, but is heading towards the scene and is expected to reach the stranded ship by Friday, officials said. Despite the distance, authorities have assured the public that there is no immediate danger to human life or the environment.

The Danish Armed Forces’ Arctic Command expressed concern about the situation and the unpredictable weather conditions in the area. The park is known for its isolated location and is the largest and northernmost national park in the world. It is home to various wildlife, including musk oxen and icebergs.

The Ulstein Group of Ulsteinvik, southern Norway, owns the stranded cruise ship, which measures 104.4 meters in length and 18 meters in width. Authorities have also contacted another cruise ship in the area to remain nearby in case any assistance is needed.

The Joint Arctic Command, responsible for guaranteeing Danish sovereignty in the region, stated that the ship remains stuck despite the tide. However, it emphasized that there have been no reports of serious danger to human life or the environment.

Given the isolation of the Northeast Greenland National Park and the absence of permanent infrastructure, access is restricted to researchers and a limited number of tourists with special permits. The park’s ecosystem is carefully preserved and protected to sustain its pristine condition. The park’s climate is polar arctic and experiences extremely low temperatures.

Efforts are ongoing to better understand Arctic ecosystems and their response to climate variations, as the park’s preservation remains a matter of international interest, especially in the context of climate change.

The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are coordinating with other forces, including the Icelandic coast guard. A drone will be sent to evaluate the situation and gather images. The top priority, according to officials, is the safety of the individuals on board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

