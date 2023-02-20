Home World Macaroni skewers | Magazine
Macaroni skewers | Magazine

A dish that almost everyone without exception likes – skewers, you can prepare faster and cheaper than the original recipe, which involves alternating meat and vegetables.

Izvor: Screenshot/Youtube/Toasted

This time you’ll be lining up macaroni soaked in pizza sauce!

They are extremely easy to prepare, literally even a child can prepare them, and they are so good that even Italians, masters of all pasta dishes, are jealous of this recipe!

Ingredients:

250 g macaroni
200-300 g of cheese
2-3 hot dogs
40 g pitted olives
5 tablespoons of tomato sauce (for pizza)
so
pepper
basil
100 g of canned sweet corn
6 pieces of wooden skewers
oil

Preparation:

Pour water into the pan, lightly salt it, put it on the fire. When the water boils, add the pasta and reduce the heat. Mix well and cook for about 7-8 minutes. Strain the cooked pasta, rinse with cold water and let it drain. String macaroni onto wooden sticks (15-16 pieces per stick). Line a tray with baking paper and place skewers on it. Coat the macaroni liberally with the tomato sauce. Grate cheese on top. Remove the “wrap” from the hot dogs and cut them into thin rings, then place them over the cheese, as well as the olives cut into rings. Sprinkle corn on top, and if desired, sprinkle grated cheese once more. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Bake for 10-15 minutes until the cheese turns golden. Remove the finished skewers from the oven and serve warm.

Watch the video on how these skewers are made…

Source: Youtube/Toasted

