Pensions, March with super check

March is approaching and there is good news for retirees, but not for everyone. Whoever is entitled to it will be paid the revaluation of the pension compared to inflation and past months’ arrears will also be paid. A richer check, therefore, but only for some. The INPS explained that in March those with a pension income exceeding 2,101.52 euros, i.e. four times the minimum treatment, will receive a full 100% revaluation of the pension with respect to inflation, based on the percentages included in the law balance. In addition, the arrears of pension revaluations relating to the months of January and February will also be paid. The pensions for March, according to the payment calendar, will be credited starting from Wednesday 1 March 2023. But what, in detail, are the amount ranges of the pension benefits and the relative revaluation methods? Let’s go in order.

In a circular, writes www.today.it, INPS also mentions the percentages in detail. Anyone with a retirement income up to four times the minimum has already received the benefit increased by 7.3% since January. Those who have an income between four and five times the minimum, however, will see it revalued by 85% of 7.3%, or 6.205%. Anyone who can count on a pension income between five and six times the minimum treatment, therefore from 2,626.91 to 3,152.28 euros, will receive only 53% of the inflation: that is, equal to a revaluation of 3.869%. The percentages of revaluation, recalls the national social security institute, decrease as the amount of the pension increases (all pension income), up to a 32% revaluation for those with checks exceeding ten times the minimum (i.e. 5,253.81 euros per month), with the recovery compared to the price increase of 2.336%.

Below, the table of treatment amount bands and the related revaluation methods for the year 2023.

The amounts of pensions revalued in 2023

Below is a summary of all the income brackets identified in the budget law for revaluation:

85% for pensions equal to or less than 5 times the minimum between 2,101.52 and 2,625 euros;

53% for pensions equal to or less than 6 times the minimum between 2,626 and 3,152 euros;

47% for pensions equal to or less than 8 times the minimum between 3,153 and 4,203 euros;

37% for pensions equal to or less than 10 times the minimum between 4,204 and 5,253 euros;

32% for pensions exceeding 10 times the minimum over 5,254 euros.

The INPS circular on the revaluation of pensions

To determine the total amount to be used as the basis for the equalisation, the services stored in the central pension register are taken into consideration, provided by entities other than INPS and for which the subjectability to the cumulative equalization regime is indicated, and the services provided from INPS. Services paid by optional insurance (Vobis, Iobis, Vmp and Imp), pensions paid by the Clergy Fund and ex Enpao (Cl and Vost), compensation for the cessation of commercial activity (Indcom), which are equalized individually . Also excluded from this equalization are benefits of a welfare nature (As, Ps and Invciv) and pensions that take advantage of the benefits provided for the victims of acts of terrorism and massacres of this matrix, which are re-evaluated individually and with their own criteria.

Also excluded from the equalization, INPS adds, are the services accompanying the pension such as the Ape social, which are not re-evaluated for their entire duration. Furthermore, the INPS recalls that the percentage of variation for the calculation of the equalization of pensions for the year 2022 is determined in an amount equal to +7.3% from 1 January 2023, “except for the adjustment to be made at the time of equalization for next year”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

