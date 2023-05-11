The number of service companies is growing but industry is declining

Listen to the audio version of the article

The number of Italian companies is growing but industry is suffering. This was reported by Istat, noting that, in the first quarter of 2023, the seasonally adjusted total number of registrations of new companies marks a cyclical increase of 3.8%, despite the small increase in construction (+0.6%) and the marked decline in industry in the strict sense, which fell by 6.2% compared to the previous quarter.

The tow of accommodation and catering

On the other hand, the entire services sector is showing marked growth. In particular, again compared to the previous quarter, the registrations of new businesses increased significantly for accommodation and restaurant services (+11.5%), for health, assistance, education and entertainment services (+9.2% ) and for financial, real estate, professional and business support services (+7.2%).

Information and communication services also grew (+5.8%). On an annual basis, against an increase in the total number of registrations compared to the first quarter of last year (+1.2%), supported also by the conspicuous increase in accommodation and catering services (+28.5%), the decreases in construction (-13.8%) and, to a lesser extent, industry in the strict sense (-4.2%) stand out.

Failures in the crosshairs

Istat also reports the increase in transport services, which rise by 15.2%, while in information and communication services the growth is 5.4%. As regards the number of bankruptcies, overall, there was an increase of 19.1% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 5.2% compared to the same quarter of 2022.

Net of seasonal factors, the increase in the total number of registrations compared to the previous quarter is due, Istat testifies, «to the decidedly positive trend in the entire services sector. The only sector going against the trend is that of industry in the strict sense».