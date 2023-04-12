news-txt”>

(by Paolo Levi) (ANSA) – PARIS, APRIL 11 – Rien ne va plus for Emmanuel Macron. Already contested on the domestic front for the pension reform currently being examined by the constitutional council, the French president is now the target of criticism and protests on the international front as well. “Where is French democracy?” some demonstrators shouted, interrupting the speech on the future of Europe that the leader of Paris had just begun to deliver before the Nexus Instituut in The Hague, in the framework of his state visit to the Netherlands. “The climate convention is not respected”, the demonstrators deplored, referring to the public consultation that Macron launched in France before the pandemic to gather suggestions in the fight against climate change. Then another broadside this time regarding the social security reform which provides for the raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64: “No one is listening… you have millions of people in the streets…”. The protesters then unfurled a banner reading ‘President of violence and hypocrisy’ in English before being expelled by Dutch security. When he was able to speak again, after about a minute’s interruption, the president at the lowest number of polls since the days of the yellow vests said that having “a social debate is very important. I can answer all the questions we discuss in France, this it’s a democracy and a democracy is exactly a place where we can demonstrate.” (HANDLE).

