PARIS – BERLIN – The Elysium is forced to issue a note to clarify the position of Emmanuel Macron after the interview in which, after his return from his trip to China, he invited Europeans not to become “vassals” of the United States. No “equidistance” of France between the US and China, now claims the entourage of the French leader. “The United States are our allies, we share common values ​​- continues the note -. China is at the same time…