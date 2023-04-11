Protesters unfurled a banner reading: “President of Violence and Hypocrisy”

the French president, Emmanuel Macronwas interrupted by a group of people’ as he was preparing to deliver his speech on Europe at the Dutch research center in The Hague as part of his two-day state visit to the Netherlands.

“Where is French democracy?”: some protesters shouted at Macron, interrupting his speech.

The protesters then displayed a banner that read in English: «President of violence and hypocrisy».