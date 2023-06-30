Home » Madonna, hospitalized in intensive care
Madonna, the famous 64-year-old artist, was urgently hospitalized in intensive care after being diagnosed with a “serious bacterial infection”, write journalists from The Guardian. The artist’s manager announced the cancellation of the “Celebrations” world tour, which was supposed to start on July 15.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection that led to a several-day hospitalization in an intensive care unit,” announced her manager, Guy Oseary, on his Instagram account.

“Her health is improving but she is still under medical care. We expect a full recovery. At this point, we will have to suspend all engagements, including the tournament,” Oseary added.

Madonna’s world tour, “Celebrations”, was supposed to take place in 35 cities in North America and Europe. The first concert was to take place on July 15, in Vancouver, western Canada, and the last – on January 30, 2024, in Mexico City, writes the BBC.

