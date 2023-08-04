Mafia and vote exchange in the Trapani area, Michele Alcamo arrested

by blogsicilia.it – ​​44 seconds ago

The carabinieri of the Paceco station arrested 50-year-old Michele Alcamo for mafia-political electoral exchange. The provision was issued by the criminal execution office of Palermo. The man, involved in the Scrigno operation conducted by the carabinieri of the Trapani investigative unit and coordinated by the DDA of Palermo, directed by Maurizio de Lucia, was convicted…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Mafia and vote swapping in the Trapani area, Michele Alcamo arrested appeared 44 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

