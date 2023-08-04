NBA, interview with Tony Parker: ‘Me, coach Popovich, the Spurs and Europe’

Tony Parker is preparing to enter Basketball Hall of Fame, final seal on an extraordinary career to say the least. His entry into Springfield, however, will be quite special. In fact, there will be coaches to accompany the Frenchman Gregg Popovich and longtime friends like Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili e David Robinson. Not only that, on the evening of next August 12, Parker will have the double role of celebrated and celebrant. In fact, Duncan and Ginobili will introduce him, while he, together with his two former teammates and Robinson, will introduce coach Pop. An evening with a strong connotation black-silverin short, as well as an opportunity to rethink the incredible journey made with the jersey of the Spurs and with that of France.

In a few days you will have the honor of entering the Hall of Fame and you will do it together with Gregg Popovich. One of the things you and Coach Pop have in common is a passion for wine, so the question is: have you already decided what to drink after the ceremony? Rosé as you like it or the coach’s favorite red? And more importantly, who is going to foot the wine bill?

“I think we will drink both the rosé and the red, the occasion deserves to be celebrated well. I haven’t decided yet what we will drink, but I would very much like to bring bottles from the 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 vintages to the table, i.e. those in which we won the title in San Antonio. As for the bill, I think it’s up to the coach to pay because he’s the older of the two and that’s how it works.”

The relationship between you and Popovich was quite complicated in the beginning. Was there a particular moment when you remember that everything unlocked or did your relationship gradually grow over time?

“I would say that he has grown over time. Coach Pop certainly took a big risk with me: at the time there were no European point guards in the NBA, and he still decided to rely on a skin-and-bones French kid. Our relationship was also cemented during the numerous dinners together, and wine played an important role.When I arrived in San Antonio there were no European stars, the explosion of Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol came later, but Pop, once again, he had seen far. I also think that the 2011-12 season was one of transition, in which I was entrusted with more and more responsibilities on the pitch. And I still think that when we won the title in 2014, the one seen on the field was the best basketball the Spurs ever played.”

In Springfield, in about ten days, the presence of San Antonio will be very strong. What does the term “Spurs Culture” mean to you?

“It means a lot, playing in San Antonio was a blessing. I found an environment where the only goal was to win and to do that everyone was willing to put their egos aside. On the pitch, we played for each other, and as a point guard I couldn’t have asked for better. The fact that there was that cosmopolitan atmosphere in the locker room, then, with players coming from all over the world, made everything even more incredible. And then the Spurs fans are fantastic, I’m really happy that they can now enjoy Wembanyama. For me, as a Frenchman with my heart in San Antonio, it’s almost the full circle. And finally, I have to mention my friend Marco Belinelli, my favorite Italian player!”

Pau Gasol, friend and great rival

What is the effect of entering the Hall of Fame together with Pau Gasol, against whom you played memorable matches in the NBA as well as between France and Spain?

“That was a great rivalry, Gasol and Spain pushed me to improve. Spain had insanely talented players, they were the team to beat and I wanted to lead France to their first gold medal. We have it.” I did it and it was beautiful. Of course, if it weren’t for Pau, I would have many more medals (smiles NdA). Seriously, I only have great respect for Gasol, we have played against each other since we were children and entering the Hall of Fame will be beautiful.”

What do you think of the change that the role of point guard has had? We are returning from the last NBA Finals dominated by a 211cm point guard…

“It’s incredible and I think you can’t make comparisons with the past. Today everyone has to know how to shoot threes and handle the ball, players are asked to be versatile first and foremost. The game has changed a lot and it is therefore natural that they also change its performers. There’s no point in saying it’s better or worse than before, it’s just different.”

In your long career you have played against an almost infinite number of great champions. Can you tell us what is the ideal quintet of teammates with whom you have shared the parquet and that of the best opponents you have met?

“Let’s see, in the ideal quintet of teammates there are me, Ginobili, Leonard, Pau Gasol and obviously Duncan. Among the opponents I choose Curry, Bryant, James, Nowitzki and O’Neal.”

