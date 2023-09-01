MAGICAL WORLD OF COSPLAY – 17TH EDITION PARCO GIARDINO SIGURTA’

TWO DAYS OF IMAGINATION

CON MAGICAL WORLD OF COSPLAY AT THE SIGURTA’ GARDEN PARK

The event dedicated to the Japanese fashion of interpreting fantasy characters is back in the 600,000 square meters of the Park. On Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd September, thousands of cosplayers will arrive at the Garden for the seventeenth edition of this event which sees fashion shows, entertainment, rallies, guests, Cristina D’Avena as a special guest, Giorgio Vanni’s concert and much more. Discounted tickets for cosplayers on sale on sigurta.it

The magnificent locations of the Sigurtà Garden Park will welcome thousands of cosplayers for the 17th edition of Magical World of Cosplayan event dedicated to the increasingly widespread Japanese fashion of impersonating the darlings of the world of fantasy: an event that in the green paradise at the gates of Verona year after year it is gaining more and more success.

Double appointment at the Park on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September 2023for two days marked by animation, two fashion shows in cosplay (one for adults and one for children) conducted by the world famous cosplayer Giorgia Vecchinigodmother of the event and winner of the World Cosplay Summit in Japan, scheduled Sunday 3 Septembermusic, encounters with fantasy characters and memorable photo shoots between lakes and enchanted woods in the 60 hectares of the Garden Park.

THE GUESTS

Great comebacks and great artists on the main stage: special guest Cristina D’Avenathe very famous singer of cartoon theme songs who on Saturday 2 September at 20.30 will offer her repertoire of songs that have made the history of Italian television, while on Sunday 3 September at 19.00 she will go on stage George Vanni with all his energy to belt out his hits, like Dragon Ball e Pokémon in a concert at full speed!

The irrepressible animation of Think Comics e il music show LaVaLending Story by Valentina Gessaroli aka LaValend, games, parades cosplayersKaraokartoon e quiz with Valeryo one of the most famous presenters of the Comics world supported by LaVaLend, ralliesexhibition of colorful Auto Itashaor cars decorated with images of characters from the world of Japanese anime or video games, the setting up of a viking camp and a dozen extras in perfect re-enactment costume, the amazing show of voices with Albert Pagnottayou tuber, actor and voice actor, e Luna Racini singer and actress; there will also be an unmissable new show Dinseiamo with Giorgia Vecchini, Peter Ubaldivoice actor of numerous fictional characters such as Marrabbio, Letizia Turràsinger linked to the world of animation and who boasts collaborations with nationally renowned artists, e Stefano Bersolasinger and author of theme songs for cartoons such as Lum e City Hunter for one musical and interactive show of Disney atmospheres from 1937 to today.

And then The Gods Show Cartoonicicartoon cover band, which will perform an enthralling live, and for all fans of the series Stranger Things and of the character Wednesday there will be i dubbers Mattia and Chiara Fabianothe very young and talented artists who will meet the fans.

An event that has aroused interest on social media even before starting, thanks to Tik Tok contest, new edition 2023, which rewarded the 3 participants with a free ticket, who thanks to their transition (transformation) into cosplay clothes obtained the highest number of likes and approvals.

SPECIAL COSPLAYER TICKET

It will be possible to purchase the special cosplay ticket for the event on the website www.sigurta.it in the dedicated section until midnight on 31 August 2023.

The cost of the ticket purchased online it will cost €5.00 and will allow entry for both days of the event, 2 and 3 September 2023; it is not possible, for those who participate only in one of the two days of the event, to ask for a reduction on the price.

Instead, for those who prefer buy the ticket on the spotthe ticket will be available at the Park ticket office, at a cost of €5.00 for each day of the event.

To purchase the cosplay ticket:

