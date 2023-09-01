Home » Luka Jovic, who is the AC Milan striker
Luka Jovic, who is the AC Milan striker

Luka Jovic the striker chosen by Milan in a crazy market final. He comes from Fiorentina: he was a name evaluated for a long time by the Rossoneri club, put on the back burner during the day to follow other leads and returned to the news in the final, after the last no, that of Sevilla on Rafa Mir. Sevilla couldn’t find a number 9 to replace Mir and said no to the club’s proposal for a loan with the right to buy. So came of Jovic. He will be Giroud’s deputy and the Devil’s tenth coup in this summer session. satisfied Stefano Pioli, who now has all the roles covered. Last summer Jovic landed in Florence. He had been welcomed into the city with great enthusiasm with many fans present at Peretola airport to welcome him. Serbian and grew up in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

September 1, 2023 | 8.50pm

