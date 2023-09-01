Home » Alert on fraudulent foods with active ingredients of cannabis and other illegal substances – news
The warning is made by Invima, on the marketing of gums and powdered sweets, which are intended to imitate national products.

Faced with the situation known in the last hours regarding the sale of fraudulent foods such as gums and powdered sweets with active components of cannabis higher than what is allowed and illegal substances, in addition to a commercial presentation that seeks to imitate national products, inducing the deception and confusion to consumers, the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) reported that health alerts were issued with the aim of protecting the public health of Colombians, which can be consulted at the link https://app.invima.gov.co/alertas/alertas-alimentos-bebidas.

The articulation between Invima and territorial health entities, made it possible to identify, through Inspection, Surveillance and Control actions and through complaints, that the products Gelatin Gums Trrlli Big Bold Bears and Trippits Pops, are being distributed and marketed in Colombia without authorization. It is recommended that citizens refrain from consuming these products and anyone who does not have a marketing authorization issued by Invima.

The Institute reminds the community that they can permanently consult the alerts on food and beverages issued by the entity in the link as well as verify the authenticity or use of the sanitary registration of the products in https://consultaregistro.invima.gov.co/Consultas/consultas/consreg_encabcum.jsp.

