One couple had intimate relations in magnetic resonance imaging, and these are the results!

Izvor: Shutterstock

In addition to so many different places in the world where you can make love, one couple decided on the most radical move. Ida Sabelis and her boyfriend Jap decided to have an intimate relationship in magnetic resonance imaging back in 1991. And with good reason!

Although the act itself in the scanner happened a little more than 30 years ago, it again interested the public, especially the somewhat younger population, who reincarnated this story on social networks.

Thanks to the Dutch scientist Menk Victor van Andel, today we have a recording, and later detailed discoveries of what takes place between two people during an intimate relationship. By the way, Ida was a great fighter for women’s rights in her youth and was eager to help understand women’s bodies in the medical industry. Initially, she and Jup were supposed to have sex inside the machine in a standard missionary position, but Ida had other ideas.

Source: bmj.com/screenshot

“It’s a pose that almost doesn’t excite me,” she said, after which they ended up in the “spoon” pose in the scanner. Later, in 1999, a more detailed study was conducted in the “British Medical Journal”, which is still read by thousands of people every month. One of the most striking findings from the experiment was that a woman’s vagina is not just a real tunnel.

For a long time there was a belief that the male penis goes straight into the vagina and comes out the same way. Painter Leonardo da Vinci was also guided by this, and a few centuries earlier, in 1492 to be precise, he depicted the vagina as a real cylinder in his drawings.

Source: bmj.com/screenshot

But the MRI showed that “the penis has the shape of a boomerang”, which means that it bends according to the shape of the woman’s body, without any pain for the man during his erection. After Ida and Jupo, several more experiments of intimate relationship in magnetic resonance were later conducted. In question were volunteers older than 18 who could quit at any time. As Ida pointed out during a recent interview, no one but her and Jupa could complete the test without using Viagra.

Source: bmj.com/screenshot

“It was pleasantly warm in the scanner and we really managed to enjoy each other in a familiar way,” Ida told “Vice.” Despite the fact that it was published on December 24, 1999, the paper was one of “the most popular articles of all time” medical journal.

See what the recording of an intimate relationship looked like in the magnetic resonance imaging:

00:21 Resonance Source: improbable.com Source: improbable.com

