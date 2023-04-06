Home Sports I’m one of the best filmmakers in the world
I'm one of the best filmmakers in the world

I'm one of the best filmmakers in the world

After scoring 41 points against the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving spoke about the team’s play-in prospects and his injury management.

“Every game we had a back-to-the-wall mentality, playing with a sense of desperation. I’m one of the best scorers in the world, so it’s quite easy for me to draw on my repertoire and be efficient, especially when I’m feeling good and I feel my health improving game by game.

“I wish it had been like this even a few games ago, when I could have shot better and helped the team more. In the last few games, we have been defeated. I put a lot of pressure on myself and take a lot of responsibility, because I think I can play better.

“And in the last few months, nights like this have come easily. But with this foot injury plaguing me, it took me a bit longer to get back in shape. When you play with an injury, do your best. My teammates know it, and the organization knows it too.”

