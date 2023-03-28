Home World magnitude 4.6, epicenter near Campobasso. The shock also felt in Abruzzo, Campania and Puglia – breaking latest news
A strong earthquake shockOf magnitude 4.6 was recorded at 23.52 yesterday two kilometers from Montagano, a town of 1086 inhabitants in the province of CampobassoMolise, at a depth of 23 kilometers. The earthquake was also felt in the municipalities of Ripalimosani, Matrice, Castellino, Civitacampomarano, Lucido, as well as in Campobasso itself, where hundreds of people took to the streets.

Many calls to the fire brigade switchboards, which at the moment are letting them know that at the moment no reports of collapses or damage to people were recorded. Fear also in Abruzzo, Campania and Puglia. The Civil Protection of Molise has announced that checks are underway by the Regional Operations Room and the Italy Situation Room.

On the social network, many comments from users who were awakened by the shock.

