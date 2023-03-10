Maja Marinković is considered one of the most attractive, but also the most aggressive participants of the reality show Zadruga
Since she entered the reality TV show Zadruga Maja Marinković, she has changed her personal description, as well as several partners. She was in a relationship with the then-married Marko Janjušević Janjuš, with whom she often knew how to fight “with blood and knife”.
After Janjuš, Maja seduced Filip Car, with whom she also had a more than turbulent relationship, she even fought with him in a hotel in Germany, and in the end, Bilal Brajlović also got beaten by her.
At the beginning of the sixth season, Maja entered into a relationship with a Bosnian YouTuber, who soon ended up with scratches and bumps. After his return, she decided to seduce the Emperor again, but that did not stop her from beating him again.
During the meeting at the White House, Maja slapped Bilal, which is why viewers wrote in the comments “I felt it too”.
Ever since she entered the reality show Zadruga, YouTube has been flooded with clips of Maja hitting her partners or banging her head against a wall. See how she beat Bilal the other day:
At one time, she revealed that she was in a relationship with Marko Miljković “before he married Luna Đogani”, the media wrote about her alleged affair with Stefan Karić and Mensur Ajdarpašić, and Milan Jaković Čorba was also on the list.
However, the most turbulent relationships are those in front of the cameras of Zadruga, in which she beat Filip Car in this and the previous season:
She hit her head on the door:
She also fought with Mina:
And Janjuš several times:
See also how Maja looked before…
CHANGED PERSONAL DESCRIPTION, WAS WITH SEVEN FROM THE COOPERATIVE, BEAT UP THREE! Maja hits again – “I felt this slap too!”
And how it looks now:
