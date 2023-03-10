Maja Marinković is considered one of the most attractive, but also the most aggressive participants of the reality show Zadruga

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/screenshot

Since she entered the reality TV show Zadruga Maja Marinković, she has changed her personal description, as well as several partners. She was in a relationship with the then-married Marko Janjušević Janjuš, with whom she often knew how to fight “with blood and knife”.

After Janjuš, Maja seduced Filip Car, with whom she also had a more than turbulent relationship, she even fought with him in a hotel in Germany, and in the end, Bilal Brajlović also got beaten by her.

At the beginning of the sixth season, Maja entered into a relationship with a Bosnian YouTuber, who soon ended up with scratches and bumps. After his return, she decided to seduce the Emperor again, but that did not stop her from beating him again.

During the meeting at the White House, Maja slapped Bilal, which is why viewers wrote in the comments “I felt it too”.

Ever since she entered the reality show Zadruga, YouTube has been flooded with clips of Maja hitting her partners or banging her head against a wall. See how she beat Bilal the other day:



Maja Marinković and Bilal Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

At one time, she revealed that she was in a relationship with Marko Miljković “before he married Luna Đogani”, the media wrote about her alleged affair with Stefan Karić and Mensur Ajdarpašić, and Milan Jaković Čorba was also on the list.

However, the most turbulent relationships are those in front of the cameras of Zadruga, in which she beat Filip Car in this and the previous season:

Maja and the Tsar argue with the Cooperative Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIHQiBgJpKY

Car and Maja are fighting in the Cooperative Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsRv4vc44tc

Maja disfigured Caru’s face Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

She hit her head on the door:



Maja hits her head on the door Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official

She also fought with Mina:



Maja Marinković attacks and rips Mina! Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

And Janjuš several times:



Maja Marinković Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official



Maja Marinković threatens to kill herself Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

And how it looks now:

